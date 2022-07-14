ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groundbreaking event to be held for Great Wolf Lodge in Naples

By Nicolette Perdomo
 2 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony is happening, July 14, for the brand new Great Wolf Lodge in Naples.

The resort is not set to open until 2024 and will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The new resort will be on City Gate Boulevard in Naples, right next to the new paradise sports complex near Collier Blvd and I-75.

It will have 500 suites and it’s estimated to bring 250 to 500 construction and trade jobs with 600 full and part-time jobs available.

This has been in the works for more than a year.

Great Wolf Lodge will include a 2-acre water park, indoor adventure park, convention center, restaurants, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnqmj_0gfUee6w00
Courtesy of: Great Wolf Lodge (Fort Mackenzie)

The resort is also anticipated to bring $5 billion dollars in net spending to Southwest Florida.

The resort will sit on 20 acres of land in Collier County.

It’ll take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to build.

Related
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

23rd annual Big Backpack Event comes to Fort Myers Skatium on July 24

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida is partnering with several other agencies and businesses to bring the 23rd annual Big Backpack Event to the Fort Myers Skatium on Sunday, July 24. The Centre says it hopes to make the event at 2250 Broadway even bigger than before and is offering...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rooster’s Barn & Grill opens in south Fort Myers

Ross Manahan didn’t know what to expect. When the owner of the new Rooster’s Barn & Grill arrived on a recent Thursday afternoon to unlock the doors of his new restaurant, his first 18 customers were standing in line, waiting to walk inside. “I have no idea how...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery plans first Florida location in Naples

Expanding beyond its Midwestern roots, Beyond Juicery + Eatery locations are coming to the Naples area. The health-focused, fast-casual dining concept creates fresh raw juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and bottled juices. The Naples locations will be the first in Florida for Beyond Juicery, founded in metropolitan Detroit in 2005 with nearly 40 locations clustered in the Detroit and Cleveland areas.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New chiropractic building coming to Summerlin Road in Fort Myers

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural design services for a new 5,500-square-foot medical building for Kaster Chiropractic and Associates to be located on Summerlin Road at Brantley Road in Fort Myers. The new building will house Kaster Chiropractic and have additional medical office space for lease. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

The Med restaurant replacing Sicilia on Bayshore Drive

Q: I hope it’s not true! I just heard Sicilia is closed, out of business. It’s one of our favorite restaurants and we love the family that owns it. A: Hate to break your heart, but Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub recently closed as quietly as it opened on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Italian restaurant and bar, which was launched in March 2019 by the Miceli family, operated for more than three years in a location that previously was a string of taverns: The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. Sicilia’s owners could not be reached for comment.
mustdo.com

Waterfront Dining at Bambu Tropical Bar and Grille

Bambu Tropical Bar & Grille is a casual Naples, Florida waterfront restaurant located at Bayfront Inn and is the perfect place for family gatherings, business meetings, and romantic date nights. The highlight of dining at the Bambu Tropical Bar & Grille is the combination of friendly service, delicious food, and...
NAPLES, FL
PSki17

Proposed 394-Unit Rental Development Begins Permit Process in Naples

Collier County, already among the fastest-growing counties in the nation, is set to get a little bit larger. Public records show that permitting has begun for the excavation and development of a new 394-unit rental development along Hacienda Lakes Parkway in Naples. The planned development is set to border the existing Milano Lakes structures near Collier Boulevard.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minnesota buyer pays nearly $50 million for Fort Myers low-income units

A low-income apartment complex in Fort Myers has sold. The Brittany Apartments, a 320-unit development at 4050 Winkler Ave., brought $49 million. The buyer was Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing development and management company. The property, according to the commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap, is made up of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Two man race to be the Mayor of Cape Coral

Two people are vying to be the Mayor of southwest Florida’s largest city. Incumbent Mayor, John Gunter, is looking to win his first full term. He was appointed to the position last year after Joe Coviello’s death. He faces Tom Shadrach, a former senior manager at Boeing. Shadrach...
CAPE CORAL, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
