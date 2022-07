FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County commissioners plan to build a new jail in the southeast part of the county. Commissioners plan to use the 70 acres of property that is currently the Allen County Sheriff’s Regional Training facility near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding roads according to the Journal Gazette. The land also could be used for horse trails, with about 200 acres for the jail and trails.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO