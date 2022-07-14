ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Washburn Fire Moves Into Sierra National Forest

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYosemite, CA — The Washburn Fire, which had been threatening the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, has now moved eastward into the Sierra National Forest. Previously, it had just been burning in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire is 4,375 acres and 23 percent contained. The fire is...

www.mymotherlode.com

Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed a building and was a threat to more than 250 homes and other structures, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres (366 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a nighttime update.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
Environment
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower Sierra foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills and the Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

