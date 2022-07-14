Grammy Awards Announce Key Dates for 2023 Race

Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, the Recording Academy has announced.

In addition to revealing the date of the event dubbed “music’s biggest night,” the Academy also detailed its key voting and nomination deadlines. Nominees will be announced this year on Nov. 15, with the first round of voting set from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and a final round on Dec. 14 to Jan. 4, 2023. The 65th Grammy Awards will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The product eligibility period for the Grammys process started on Oct. 1, 2021 and will close on Sept. 30 of this year. The online entry period will start on July 18 and close on Aug. 31.

This year’s Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, marking it the first time the telecast was held anywhere but L.A. or New York since 1973, when it was held in Nashville. The new location drew mixed reviews and complaints of chaotic crowds and transportation difficulties.

In June, the Recording Academy announced several new awards and rule changes, including songwriter of the year (non-classical), best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media, and a special merit award for best song for social change. Elsewhere, the Grammys entry and voting processes were updated to include a rule that ups the minimum new content for album eligibility from 50% to 75%.

Details regarding next year’s Grammy Week events will be announced in the coming months. For the complete rules and guidelines for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, visit here.