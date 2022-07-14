ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

New Lancaster City police chief sworn in

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City has a new chief of police as of Tuesday, July 12. Richard Mendez, who is Lancaster’s first Hispanic police chief, is a lifelong resident of the city. Chief Mendez has served as a patrol officer,...

www.abc27.com

