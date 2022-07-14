ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, MI

Webber's is a must for a meal on the water

By Bill of Fare
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fURPf_0gfUdLZS00

Ohio and Michigan are quite a ways from an ocean. So when locals are looking for some R&R on the water — drink in hand and delicious food options aplenty — we must look instead to our nearby bays, rivers, and lakes.

With the right choice in establishment, like Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant in Erie, Mich., it shouldn’t be too hard to convince yourself you’re on a farther-flung vacation getaway. Its specialized seafood menu and gorgeous scenery can make you almost forget you’re overlooking the nearby Ottawa River.

Any day you visit Webber’s, particularly during warmer months, you’ll likely find other patrons likewise giving off that vacationing feel. It’s waterfront location makes it an ideal stop for boaters looking to meet up, while its relaxed atmosphere and nautical decor makes wearing shorts and Hawaiian-style shirts seem natural. And while the waterfront is enticing enough to make you want to eat outside, those preferring air conditioning can still enjoy the view from inside, thanks to the many large windows that are tinted enough to block out the worst of the sun without diminishing the colorful scenery.

Webber's Waterfront Restaurant

Rating: ★★★★

Address: 6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, Mich.

Phone: 734-723-7411

Category: Casual

Menu: Surf and turf

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Wheelchair access: Yes

Average price: $$$

Credit Cards: AE, D, MC, V.

Website: webbersrestaurant.com

Webber’s is a local favorite with a long history — it opened in 1933, and has survived two fires and a tornado — and anyone looking for an early-bird dinner will likely find the place packed. To avoid a short wait, aim for closer to 6:30 or 7 p.m., when the outdoor dining area is typically still busy, but indoor seating close to those large windows is likely to be open.

Webber’s has a decent selection of appetizer and meal options, despite its small menu. Most appetizers are seafood (it is a waterfront restaurant, after all), but there are couple non-seafood items such as chicken wings and onion rings.

The best we found are the coconut shrimp ($15.50), served with a mango dipping sauce; Dynamite Dock Shrimp ($17), which consists of gulf shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce served with celery and ranch, and — my personal favorite — Cajun Shrimp ($16), which is a half-pound of gulf shrimp sautéed in butter and Cajun spices.

All three of these made for a terrific start to our visits at Webber’s. You can tell the owners take pride in their seafood cuisine, as all of the shrimp we sampled in these appetizers were perfectly cooked with just the right blend of spicy and sweet. The Cajun Shrimp stood out, as the butter and Cajun spices blend was tasty enough that Webber’s could probably make a mint by bottling and selling the stuff.

Webber’s offers a mix of main courses, from seafood sandwiches and baskets to the large seafood dinner platters, as well as some chicken and steak options. I kept that seafood train rolling with the Captain's Platter ($33), a good seafood mix that includes yellow lake perch, gulf shrimp, frog legs, and calamari.

This is a great option for those wanting a variety, and once again Webber’s does not disappoint when it comes to frying up some scrumptious seafood. And, yes, the frog legs almost deceptively tasted like chicken.

That wasn’t enough to entice my children, though — their loss. They both opted for Burgers on the Bay ($11.50). Webber’s burgers will do in a pinch for those who aren’t fans of eating food that originates from bodies of water, but I’d recommend sticking to what the establishment is known for.

That leads me to another must-try meal: Webber’s Great Lakes Platter ($31). This comes with flash-fried perch and, most importantly, a walleye fillet that comes either broiled or flash fried. The perch is fine, but Webber’s walleye is rubbed with a scrumptious blend of herbs that made me regret not ordering their full fillet option ($27).

One of my dining companions went for one of the smaller seafood meals, the coconut shrimp and fries ($15.50). While tasty, they only received seven small shrimp, which is hardly filling. Diners might want to opt for the coconut shrimp as an appetizer if they’re hungry.

During another visit we also tried the Famous Lake Erie Dearie perch sandwich ($16). While the fish was cooked fine, it would be improved with a sauce — such as an aioli — rather than the sweeter ones that are served for patrons to put on themselves.

Overall Webber’s delivers as a must for staycationers or anyone looking for great seafood near the water — all at a much cheaper cost than an exotic getaway.

Comments / 1

President trump 2020
2d ago

Overpriced, small portions and staff with attitude problems!!!!! I have went there more than a few times,,, now my friends, family and I all go to the place next door to Webber's called Tony's Quarterdeck,,,, food is better, more quantity and staff that don't have attitudes!!! (Good drinks too)

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledocitypaper.com

Park Jam for a Cause

On Sunday, July 17 from 7pm to 11pm, head over to Promenade Park for the free “All R&B All Night” Park Jam. This event is hosted by “Cuntry,” a hip hop artist based out of Toledo. There will be food trucks from all over the area, live music, a 360 photo booth, live roller skating, and other vendors. This event is all about a safe, fun night of music, food, and great times, and is also for a good cause— collecting donations for the area’s homeless population.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Splash Universe in Dundee reopens

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - A popular attraction is beginning to reopen its doors. Splash Universe in Dundee has started taking guests again. Not the water park just yet, but the hotel is up and running. The park closed its doors right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now with new owners,...
DUNDEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Nashville, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
WTOL-TV

Go 419 Weekend Rundown: July 15 - July 17

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are so many things to go see and do this weekend that are right in our backyard! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Go 419 weekend rundown. FRIDAY. TomatoFest Ohio 2022 | Annica Woods | 5 p.m. Today...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Fish#Shrimp#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Hawaiian#Ae
13abc.com

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company opens new facility in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest Great Black Swamp Brewing Company facility has opened in Toledo. The facility is located at 2250 Tedrow Road near the corner of Byrne and Heatherdowns. The Company says it includes a brewery and a full-service tavern with 25 taps of house-made beer, wine and seltzers and is also hosting food trucks throughout the week and weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Power restored at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Many attractions weren’t operating at Cedar Point Thursday evening as the amusement park dealt with a power outage. Cedar Point made the announcement on Twitter, stating that they were working to get the rides back up as soon as possible. They thanked Cedar Point fans for their patience. The park didn’t […]
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
toledocitypaper.com

Updated plans for the Lucas County Canine Center

The Lucas County Commissioners have released architectural renderings for the new Canine Care & Control shelter that will be built at 1301 Monroe St. in downtown Toledo. The building will cover 42,750 square feet and will be built on the two-acre site of the former OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and Board of Elections Early Voting Center in the block bounded by Monroe, 13th, Washington, and 14th Streets.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Survey results: The best French fries in Metro Detroit, according to Local 4 viewers

DETROIT – For National French Fries Day, we asked our WDIV Insiders to tell us where the best fries can be found in Metro Detroit -- and the winner couldn’t be clearer. More than 500 WDIV Insiders responded to our survey Tuesday, telling us where their favorite fries are located, and what their favorite style of fries are. While our region is home to a variety of unique restaurants serving up stylized fries, our viewers’ favorites stuck to the basics: fast food.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

African World Festival returns to Detroit with new location, earlier dates

For the first time in more than three decades, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s annual African World Festival is moving to a new spot on the calendar. Though traditionally held in late August, the festival’s 39th installment will be held this weekend in a return to Hart Plaza. The celebration of African American history and culture will feature both local and international performers including Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers and Seun...
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy