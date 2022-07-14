Webber's is a must for a meal on the water

Ohio and Michigan are quite a ways from an ocean. So when locals are looking for some R&R on the water — drink in hand and delicious food options aplenty — we must look instead to our nearby bays, rivers, and lakes.

With the right choice in establishment, like Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant in Erie, Mich., it shouldn’t be too hard to convince yourself you’re on a farther-flung vacation getaway. Its specialized seafood menu and gorgeous scenery can make you almost forget you’re overlooking the nearby Ottawa River.

Any day you visit Webber’s, particularly during warmer months, you’ll likely find other patrons likewise giving off that vacationing feel. It’s waterfront location makes it an ideal stop for boaters looking to meet up, while its relaxed atmosphere and nautical decor makes wearing shorts and Hawaiian-style shirts seem natural. And while the waterfront is enticing enough to make you want to eat outside, those preferring air conditioning can still enjoy the view from inside, thanks to the many large windows that are tinted enough to block out the worst of the sun without diminishing the colorful scenery.

Webber's Waterfront Restaurant

Rating: ★★★★

Address: 6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, Mich.

Phone: 734-723-7411

Category: Casual

Menu: Surf and turf

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Wheelchair access: Yes

Average price: $$$

Credit Cards: AE, D, MC, V.

Website: webbersrestaurant.com

Webber’s is a local favorite with a long history — it opened in 1933, and has survived two fires and a tornado — and anyone looking for an early-bird dinner will likely find the place packed. To avoid a short wait, aim for closer to 6:30 or 7 p.m., when the outdoor dining area is typically still busy, but indoor seating close to those large windows is likely to be open.

Webber’s has a decent selection of appetizer and meal options, despite its small menu. Most appetizers are seafood (it is a waterfront restaurant, after all), but there are couple non-seafood items such as chicken wings and onion rings.

The best we found are the coconut shrimp ($15.50), served with a mango dipping sauce; Dynamite Dock Shrimp ($17), which consists of gulf shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce served with celery and ranch, and — my personal favorite — Cajun Shrimp ($16), which is a half-pound of gulf shrimp sautéed in butter and Cajun spices.

All three of these made for a terrific start to our visits at Webber’s. You can tell the owners take pride in their seafood cuisine, as all of the shrimp we sampled in these appetizers were perfectly cooked with just the right blend of spicy and sweet. The Cajun Shrimp stood out, as the butter and Cajun spices blend was tasty enough that Webber’s could probably make a mint by bottling and selling the stuff.

Webber’s offers a mix of main courses, from seafood sandwiches and baskets to the large seafood dinner platters, as well as some chicken and steak options. I kept that seafood train rolling with the Captain's Platter ($33), a good seafood mix that includes yellow lake perch, gulf shrimp, frog legs, and calamari.

This is a great option for those wanting a variety, and once again Webber’s does not disappoint when it comes to frying up some scrumptious seafood. And, yes, the frog legs almost deceptively tasted like chicken.

That wasn’t enough to entice my children, though — their loss. They both opted for Burgers on the Bay ($11.50). Webber’s burgers will do in a pinch for those who aren’t fans of eating food that originates from bodies of water, but I’d recommend sticking to what the establishment is known for.

That leads me to another must-try meal: Webber’s Great Lakes Platter ($31). This comes with flash-fried perch and, most importantly, a walleye fillet that comes either broiled or flash fried. The perch is fine, but Webber’s walleye is rubbed with a scrumptious blend of herbs that made me regret not ordering their full fillet option ($27).

One of my dining companions went for one of the smaller seafood meals, the coconut shrimp and fries ($15.50). While tasty, they only received seven small shrimp, which is hardly filling. Diners might want to opt for the coconut shrimp as an appetizer if they’re hungry.

During another visit we also tried the Famous Lake Erie Dearie perch sandwich ($16). While the fish was cooked fine, it would be improved with a sauce — such as an aioli — rather than the sweeter ones that are served for patrons to put on themselves.

Overall Webber’s delivers as a must for staycationers or anyone looking for great seafood near the water — all at a much cheaper cost than an exotic getaway.