ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pope tells religious orders to report abuse, protect others

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Pope Francis told members of three religious orders Thursday that they must have “zero tolerance” for sexual abusers in their ranks and that they must report them to protect others. Francis pleaded with them not to cover up the “reality” of clergy...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope urges end to ideological polemics over old Latin Mass

Pope Francis urged the Catholic faithful Wednesday to stop exploiting the old Latin Mass for ideological reasons and to start discovering the beauty of the new liturgy that grew from the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.Francis penned a letter to rank-and-file Catholics as part of his long-term effort to crack down on the spread of the traditional rite and its supporters. He called on the faithful to “abandon our polemics” over the liturgy, which he said risked the very communion and unity of the Catholic Church. “I don’t see how it is possible to say that one recognizes...
RELIGION
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Moroccan report: Stampede at fault for migrant border deaths

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s state-affiliated human rights council released a report Wednesday depicting last month’s attempt by hundreds of migrants to storm the border between the North African kingdom and the Spanish enclave of Melilla as “unprecedented in nature, tactics used and scope.” At least 23 people, mostly from Sudan and Chad, died in the attempt. The National Council on Human Rights, or CNDH, concluded that most died of asphyxiation in what authorities called a stampede, although autopsies have not yet been carried out. In addition to the deaths, 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured in the melee. The CNDH released a 30-page preliminary report Wednesday on the events of June 24, following a fact-finding mission to the shared border between Morocco and Spain and surrounding areas. A leading non-governmental human rights watchdog, AMDH, said the report is incomplete, and reiterated its calls for an impartial investigation into what happened. Several rights organizations have called for an independent probe and condemned authorities on both sides of the border for excessive use of force. Spanish prosecutors also launched an investigation.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Priests#Abusers#Violent Crime#Basilians
The Associated Press

Vatican names 3 women to office that vets bishop nominations

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday named three women to serve as members of the Vatican office that vets bishop nominations, in another first for women to have a say in Catholic Church governance. The Dicastery for Bishops oversees the work of most of the church’s 5,300 bishops, who run dioceses around the world. The dicastery’s members, who include cardinals, bishops and now women, meet periodically to evaluate proposed new bishops whose names are forwarded by Vatican ambassadors. The ambassadors usually come up with three candidates for each opening after consulting with local church members. The pope still makes the final call and can bypass candidates proposed by his ambassadors and then vetted by the dicastery. But the addition of women into the consultation process is nevertheless significant and a response to calls to break up the all-male clerical hierarchy of the Holy See and demands that women have a greater say in church decision-making. The new members are Sister Raffaella Petrini, who already holds a high-ranking Vatican position as the secretary general of the Vatican City State, which runs the Vatican Museums and other administrative parts of the territory.
RELIGION
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jax Hudur

The Vatican City’s High Crime Rate and Corruption

While crime can occur anywhere at any time, we never associate crime with places considered the centers of faith, let alone the homes of religious figures. However, the world’s smallest country and the home of the Pope has the highest crime rate anywhere in the world. The crimes range from attempted murder, murder, financial crimes, and petty crimes.
Axios

Pope Francis appoints women to bishops advisory panel for first time

Pope Francis appointed three women to the Vatican office that advises the pontiff in the selection of bishops worldwide on Wednesday. Why it matters: Nuns Raffaella Petrini and Yvonne Reungoat and laywoman Maria Lia Zervino are the first women to join the previously exclusively male Dicastery for Bishops, per the Vatican News.
RELIGION
BBC

UN insists it is tackling sexism 'head on' amid new allegations

The UN has said it is tackling sexual harassment, sexism and a male-dominated culture within its ranks "head on". "We're all trying all the time to improve the system," the secretary general's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told the BBC's Newsnight programme. More than a dozen past and present UN staff have...
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

Srebrenica women honored for highlighting 1995 massacre

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — They were the ones who lived in a world in which their husbands, sons, brothers, uncles and nephews were massacred. They were the ones who fought to make sure that world would neither deny nor forget the truth of what happened in Srebrenica.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy