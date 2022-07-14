ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Handbag Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

By Adam Mansuroglu
 2 days ago
Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it time to upgrade your handbag? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to pick up something fabulous.

Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is finally open to all shoppers Friday, July 15, offering major discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and beauty exclusives from top brands. If there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customer’s carts, it’s Nordstrom’s incredible offerings on every type of designer purse you could need, from sleek designer tote bags for work to utterly chic designer beach bags for your upcoming summer travels. Is your everyday crossbody bag ready for retirement? You’ll find several options to fit your budget and style vibe from brands like Rag & Bone and Frame.

So, out of the lustworthy selection of handbags galore, how do you know which Nordstrom handbags are worth purchasing during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale? Well, for starters, consider the occasions you have on your social calendar and the handbag options that are currently in your closet. Could your go-to brunch outfit use a little edge? Marc Jacob’s Moto Shoulder Bag features soft and supple quilted leather to contrast the hefty chain strap. For a true minimalist who’s looking for versatility and practicality, the Coach Polished Pebble Shoulder Bag and Longchamp’s leather tote bag combine quality craftsmanship and rich leather texture for a no-frills, stylish staple to add to your accessories arsenal. And if you’re looking for a Nordstrom handbag to elevate your wardrobe basics, there are plenty of options featuring bold prints and statement making details, like Kate Spade’s gingham tote and the Aaks Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag with a fun asymmetrical fringe trim.

Frame Le Signature Mini Leather Crossbody Bag $498 $329.99 Buy Now

Clare V. Marcelle Backpack

Clare V. Marcelle Backpack $425 $283.99 Buy Now

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag $395 $249.99 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Field Leather Clutch

Rag & Bone Field Leather Clutch $395 $263.99 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag

Marc Jacobs Quilted Moto Shoulder Bag $395 $249.99 Buy Now

Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote

Kate Spade New York all day large tote $248 $149.99 Buy Now

AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag

AAKS Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag $190 $149.90 Buy Now

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote $565 $377.99 Buy Now

The Verge

The worst Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022

Everybody loves a good deal. That’s largely the appeal behind e-commerce “holidays” like Amazon Prime Day. The only problem is while you’re lured in by the promise of paying less, you might actually find yourself bamboozled. In recent years, Amazon’s become a minefield of legitimate products...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

5 Walmart Prime Day deals you need to shop before it’s too late

Amazon’s not your only source of Prime Day deals, as competitors like Walmart have launched their own discounts to try to sway shoppers to their online storefronts. However, since there are so many offers from the retailer, it’s hard to keep up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals that you can shop right now, though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may disappear at any moment.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Kate Middleton-Loved Clothing Brand Is Up to $195 Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is constantly offering us some major fashion inspo. Whether she’s rocking some casual shoes like her famous summer espadrilles, dazzling accessories, or dresses that make the perfect seasonal frock, we always wind up turning to the Duchess of Cambridge for the latest trends. Even though we often can’t nab the designer brands she usually wears, there are times when some items go on rare sale. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the Kate Middleton-loved brand Reiss is featuring items up to $195 off their original prices.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are Majorly Discounted for Prime Day

Meghan Markle's comfortable-chic Adidas running sneakers are on sale for Prime Day, Amazon's two-day shopping holiday, this year. Markle wore the Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers to her son Archie's baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York City in February 2019. While the 2019 edition of Ultraboosts are no longer sold, the Ultraboosts 22 are the cushiest version of the cult-loved shoe to date. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 normally retails for $190, but today, they're only $129.95 on Amazon, their best price yet according to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Cookware Is Already Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things, but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Don’t believe me? The entire brand is endorsed by celebrity chef (and hot head) Gordon Ramsay. If it’s trusted in his kitchen, it’ll make miracles in ours. Of course, they cost a pretty penny, but...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
