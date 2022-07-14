The Best Handbag Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Nordstrom

Is it time to upgrade your handbag? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to pick up something fabulous.

Starting today, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is finally open to all shoppers Friday, July 15, offering major discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and beauty exclusives from top brands. If there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customer’s carts, it’s Nordstrom’s incredible offerings on every type of designer purse you could need, from sleek designer tote bags for work to utterly chic designer beach bags for your upcoming summer travels. Is your everyday crossbody bag ready for retirement? You’ll find several options to fit your budget and style vibe from brands like Rag & Bone and Frame.

So, out of the lustworthy selection of handbags galore, how do you know which Nordstrom handbags are worth purchasing during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale? Well, for starters, consider the occasions you have on your social calendar and the handbag options that are currently in your closet. Could your go-to brunch outfit use a little edge? Marc Jacob’s Moto Shoulder Bag features soft and supple quilted leather to contrast the hefty chain strap. For a true minimalist who’s looking for versatility and practicality, the Coach Polished Pebble Shoulder Bag and Longchamp’s leather tote bag combine quality craftsmanship and rich leather texture for a no-frills, stylish staple to add to your accessories arsenal. And if you’re looking for a Nordstrom handbag to elevate your wardrobe basics, there are plenty of options featuring bold prints and statement making details, like Kate Spade’s gingham tote and the Aaks Tia Woven Raffia Bucket Bag with a fun asymmetrical fringe trim.

