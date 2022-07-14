ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell police asking for help to identify arson suspect

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for help identifying a man suspected of starting a fire at a Woodland Avenue home Saturday.

Detective Ryan Bloomer said the fire was started about 1 p.m. at a 96 Woodland Ave. home while a woman and a small child were inside.

Reports said a man driving by spotted flames on the side of the house, woke up the homeowner, and put the flames out with a garden hose.

Neighbors told police they saw a man wearing a mask running through the backyard.

A fire report does not contain a damage estimate.

Anyone with information can call Campbell police at 330-755-1411 and ask for detectives.

WKBN

WKBN

