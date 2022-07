Shirley Mae Beamer, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1942. Shirley was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church. She was a kind, quiet soul who was strong in her faith and cared deeply about her Sunday School Class at church.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO