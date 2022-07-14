ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Legion baseball clinches league title with extra-inning win at Antigo

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
ANTIGO – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team earned another extra inning win and clinched the Wisconsin Valley Legion League championship with a 2-1 win over Antigo on Wednesday at Kretz Park.

Bryce Heil had a two-out single, stole second and scored on an error to push across the go-ahead run for Wausau (18-13, 11-1 WVLL) in the top of the eighth inning.

Noah Stroming hit two batters in the bottom of the eighth but wiggled out of the jam with his 10th strikeout to finish off a complete game win for the Bulldogs. Stroming walked just one and allowed only two hits in the victory.

Heil finished 3-for-4, Ethan Graham had two hits and Isaiah Piscitello had a triple for Wausau.

Wausau plays at Merrill on Thursday.

State Park Speedway story/results from July 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 14) – The Dave Lashua Memorial at State Park Speedway was another highlight in what is turning into another pretty stellar year for Travis Volm, as well as a bitter-but-sweet night for Jason Weinkauf. Volm held off Weinkauf on a restart with four laps left and...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau area obituaries July 15, 2022

Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his saints – Psalm 116:15. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord – 2 Corinthians 5:8. Arlen went home to be with his...
WAUSAU, WI
Major deal: SentryWorld readies to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open

SentryWorld used to be the crown jewel. For golf courses in Wisconsin, it was this state’s first destination golf property and gained national recognition after it was completed in 1982. What You Need To Know. The 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship will be held at SentryWorld Golf Course in...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Przekurat steals the show with St. Lawrence monster bag

CLAYTON, N.Y. — Leveraging a Bass Fishing 101 concept, rookie Jay Przekurat caught a Day 2 limit of 25 pounds, 8 ounces and took over the lead of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a two-day total of 52-5. Hailing from Stevens Point, Wis., Przekurat heads into Semifinal Saturday with a margin of 1-13 over Canadian Cory Johnston.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Prevail Bank collects school supplies for kids in need

Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the Workplace Volunteer Council to collect school supplies and monetary donations supporting families in need. All of Prevail Bank’s branches are supporting this drive. Collection dates vary. Prevail Bank in Baraboo plans to contribute and collect monetary donations from Aug. 1...
WAUSAU, WI
CVA hosts statewide exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host the “Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Art Exhibit” and the “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program Exhibit” now through Aug. 27 at its galleries in Wausau. WRAP features more than 100 nonprofessional, student and emerging artists...
WAUSAU, WI
Native artist chosen for UW-Stevens Point memorial project

STEVENS POINT – A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation has been selected as the artist who will create an outdoor memorial to Native Americans buried on campus grounds before the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was established. Christopher Sweet, a contemporary artist, has been commissioned for the Native American burial...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Native American powwows on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
Farm Technology Days draw in thousands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farm Tech Days brings in thousands to the small town of Loyal. The crowds of people are unusual for Clark County. They’re used to more cows than people. “We have 32,000 people and 64,000 cows,” said Bob Meyer, Executive Committee member of Farm Technology Days....
WAUSAU, WI
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for July 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Family Fun Night to feature chalk art contest

MERRILL – The Chalk It Up chalk art contest will be held in conjunction with Family Fun Night July 13 at Normal Park, 500 N. Center Ave. in Merrill. Check in runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and artists can begin their work as early as 7:45 a.m. End time is 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top artist’s drawing in three categories: youth, adult and community choice.
MERRILL, WI
Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
