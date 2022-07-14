ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, ME

Coastal Rivers Welcomes Camp Mummichog Staff

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Rivers’ Camp Mummichog opened Tuesday, July 5, but the work of preparing for a summer of camp begins much sooner. Four new camp counselors and one returning camp instructor benefitted from a full week of training as they learned the ins and outs of supporting campers in nature...

Summer Hours for South Bristol Historic Sites

Three historic sites in South Bristol will be open Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. from July 2 through Aug. 27. Guides will be available for tours and answer questions. The S Road School was originally built in 1860 and served as a one-room schoolhouse for 83 years until its closure in 1943. It has been renovated with many original items returned for display.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
Damariscotta/Newcastle Lions Club

Are you a resident of Lincoln County? Are you a college student enrolled in your second year or higher and pursuing an education in a medically related field?. Then you are invited to apply for the $1,500 scholarship to be awarded August 15, 2022Applications will be accepted until August 8, 2022 and are available to be picked up at First National Bank or by emailing angie.knott@thefirst.com.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Restaurant Pros ‘Do What This Little Town Does’

Coveside Restaurant and Marina owner Lynette McGowan is happily sharing the credit for a good night at her South Bristol business with the team behind King Eider’s Pub in Damariscotta. When a hood fan malfunctioned over the stove in her kitchen early in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Whitefield

It’s been a while but summer in Whitefield seems as good a time as any to contribute a column, particularly with the return of the Fourth of July parade. In all honesty, with how things are going lately it didn’t feel like a time for celebrating but it’s been two years since Whitefield had their parade and I was curious to see what it was like.
WHITEFIELD, ME
LEGAL ADVERTISING

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered March 5, 2021, and amended in an order entered on the docket on November 17, 2021 in the action entitled MidFirst Bank v. David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock, et al., by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. RE-20-10, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. dated February 20, 2008 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3968, Page 276, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Jeanne M. Patton

Jeanne M. Patton, 92, of Bremen, passed away on the afternoon of July 10, 2022 at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. Born in East Orange, N.J. on Dec. 19, 1929, she was the daughter of Warren and Lillian (Lovejoy) Matthews. Jeanne grew up in New Jersey, attended schools...
BREMEN, ME
Public Notice

Notice to all persons who ended their education in Wiscasset Public Schools in 2015 or to their parents: The Wiscasset School Department may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such records after Aug. 11, 2022.If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed please contact the Wiscasset Schools Department at 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578, or call 207.882.4104 prior to Aug. 11, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the records. The School Department shall permanently maintain a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance.
WISCASSET, ME

