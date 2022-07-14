Netflix is bringing back its Tudum event in September

Even though Chris Hemsworth is the hottest thing going right now (well, besides maybe Eddie Munson) considering his latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, just stormed into the number one spot at the box office last weekend, he has not yet been able to sit atop the throne that is the Netflix top movies and shows on account of some steep competition. And while his 12 Strong continues to find a place firmly in the upper echelon of the trending movies list, Hemsworth just vanquish the movie du jour, which in today’s case is a remarkably popular Netflix animated film.
Comments / 0