Sony announces PlayStation Stars loyalty program with ‘digital collectibles’

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony will launch a new loyalty program aimed at PlayStation customers later this year called PlayStation Stars, which will reward players with points that can be used on the PlayStation Store and a new feature the company is calling “digital collectibles.”. Joining PlayStation Stars is free, Sony said...

www.polygon.com

