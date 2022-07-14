ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Earns one-year deal

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pysyk signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Detroit on Thursday. Pysyk...

CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: Inks two-way deal

MacEachern (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. MacEachern spent most of last season with AHL Springfield, tallying 12 goals and 25 points in 47 contests. He's scored 19 points in 115 career NHL appearances. The 28-year-old forward should fill a depth role in Carolina's organization during the 2022-23 campaign.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mark Pysyk
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
#Red Wings
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
Detroit Red Wings
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Matt Strahm: May require IL stint

Strahm (wrist) has been unable to play catch the last two days and may be placed on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "If he's not able to play catch tomorrow (Friday), I think the smart move is probably to put him on the IL," Boston manager Alex Cora said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Trade target

Sources indicate the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss a trade involving Walker, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Walker rebounded from a down year in 2021 and is tied for ninth in MLB with 22 home runs -- he hit No. 22 on Friday. While his .206 batting average may not look appealing, the first baseman's expected average (.269 xBA) and on-base rate (.400 xwOBA, 17th in MLB) paint a different picture of his value. Teams more analytically inclined will see through the low batting average.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Not starting Friday

Sheets is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota. Sheets is in a 1-for-12 rut and will remain on the bench Friday for the third time in the past four games. Leury Garcia will man right field while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL

