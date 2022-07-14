Second teen accused of murder in deadly traffic cone beating of 73-year-old man

(NBC News) — A second teenager is accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, surrendered and will be charged with 3rd-degree murder in the killing of James Lambert, a spokesman for Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an email.

The arrest came one day after a 14-year-old boy was charged with 3rd-degree murder in the June 24 assault, part of which was recorded on security cameras and released by the Philadelphia Police Department last week .

Both teens will be charged as adults, the DA’s office spokesman said.

