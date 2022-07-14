ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Second teen accused of murder in deadly traffic cone beating of 73-year-old man

By Tim Stelloh
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtAvr_0gfUa4kz00

(NBC News) — A second teenager is accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, authorities said Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, surrendered and will be charged with 3rd-degree murder in the killing of James Lambert, a spokesman for Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an email.

11-year-old who died told investigator his mother stabbed him

The arrest came one day after a 14-year-old boy was charged with 3rd-degree murder in the June 24 assault, part of which was recorded on security cameras and released by the Philadelphia Police Department last week .

Both teens will be charged as adults, the DA’s office spokesman said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
People

Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub

A Florida man is accused of brutally murdering his wife by slashing her throat and watching her bleed to death in a bathtub. According to the arrest report obtained by Law & Crime and viewed by PEOPLE, police in Altamonte Springs, Fla., arrested 21-year-old Xichen Yang on charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, after he confessed to killing his wife, 21-year-old Nhu Quynh Pham, inside their apartment.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Cone#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Nbcnews Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy