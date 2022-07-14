Woman, her family are dead weeks after she was denied protection order

(NBC News) — A Michigan woman was denied a protection order against her husband two weeks before she and her family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, court documents show.

Tirany Savage, 35, filed for the order June 24 in Michigan’s 34th Circuit Court, claiming her husband, Bo Eugene Savage, had recently bought a gun, repeatedly threatened suicide and refused to leave the family’s home, according to documents published by NBC affiliate WPBN of Traverse City .

“I do not want my safety or my son’s safety in jeopardy,” she wrote, according to the order.

