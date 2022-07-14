ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IA

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvDgU_0gfUZu5h00
In this photo released Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is Sandra Brown. Colorado officials say the former elections manager,… Read More

DENVER (AP) — The former elections manager for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the scheme, an official said Wednesday.

Sandra Brown, who worked for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, turned herself in Monday in response to a warrant issued for her arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant, said Lt. Henry Stoffel of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was first reported by The Daily Sentinel newspaper.

Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are being prosecuted for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021. State election officials first became aware of a security breach last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.

Peters, who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false theories about the 2020 election and become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, lost her bid to become the GOP candidate for Colorado secretary of state last month. She first came to national attention when she spoke last year at a conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent election deniers in the country.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Knisley is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Neither have entered a plea yet and both have dismissed the allegations, with Peters calling them politically motivated.

Mesa County, in western Colorado, is largely rural and heavily Republican. Trump won it in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% of the state’s vote.

Brown was released the day after her arrest.

Efforts to reach for comment were unsuccessful via phone numbers that may be associated with her. Court records did not say whether Brown has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

According to a court document, Knisley worked to get a security badge for a man Peters said she was hiring in the clerk’s office. Peters then used it to allow another, unauthorized person inside the room to make a copy of the election equipment hard drive, it said. Brown was present when the copy was made and conspired to misrepresent who the person using the badge was, it said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Denver Gazette

Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Colorado legislator repeals state’s anti-miscegenation law

Sixty-Five Years Ago This Week: State Rep. Bob Allen, D-Denver, was sponsoring House Bill 57-1039 which would repeal Colorado’s anti-miscegenation law. The law stated, “All marriages between Negroes or mulattoes of either sex and white persons are declared to be absolutely void.”. Fifteen years previously Colorado’s Supreme Court...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Denver, IA
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
starvedrock.media

Colorado's open records law applies to public documents held by third parties, court says

(The Center Square) – Colorado's open records law applies to documents used for public purposes even if they are held by a third-party entity, a court decided on Thursday. The ruling from the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed a 2020 decision from the El Paso County District Court which held that Tim Leonard, a former state representative, was not entitled to any records he requested regarding the Interquest North Business Improvement District in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Sandra Brown
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Report Argues That Colorado’s 40-Year ‘Experiment’ of Mass Incarceration Has Been a Failure

Two progressive advocacy groups, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative, released a detailed report last week arguing that Colorado’s emphasis on incarceration over poverty reduction has hurt low-income neighborhoods and people of color over a 40-year period. “This seminal report is both appalling and...
COLORADO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor Issues Executive Order On Marijuana Protections For Workers With Professional Licenses

The governor of Colorado on Thursday signed an executive order to provide broad professional licensing protections for workers who use marijuana in compliance with state law. The move also prevents state agencies from assisting in any out-of-state investigations related to lawful cannabis conduct that could result in employment penalties. Gov....
COLORADO STATE
KCAU 9 News

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
BURLINGTON, IA
fowlertribune.com

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Colorado

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in Colorado has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in or works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Local#Mesa County#The Daily Sentinel#Gop#State#Mypillow
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's Bennet aims to expand Denver’s alternative policing program as crime surges nationwide

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sees the potential for Denver’s alternative policing program, which responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians, to become a nationwide model. Bennet, D-Denver, introduced a bill Wednesday that would fund law enforcement agencies to partner with mental health professionals, case managers and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Southern Colorado DA resigns after Victim Rights Act violation

DENVER — An investigation into a district attorney in the 12th Judicial District for violations of the Victim Rights Act has led to his resignation from his position. The Democratic prosecutor who promised criminal justice reform in rural Colorado is out as of Wednesday. Alonzo Payne resigned with an official letter to the governor – less than two years into his first term.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Colorado?

Sometimes you have to enjoy meals on wheels, literally, and devour your breakfast or lunch while driving back to work. Is it considered permissible in Colorado to eat while driving?. It's fairly safe to say most of us have been guilty of this. Sometimes, you either eat on the go,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coloradosun.com

San Luis Valley district attorney resigns amid criticism of his office’s relationship with victims, pending recall

Alonzo Payne, the Democratic district attorney in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, resigned Wednesday less than halfway through his term amid criticism of his office’s relationship with crime victims and as he faced a recall election. The 12th Judicial District, which Payne oversaw, covers Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Ganahl Announcing Lite Gov Monday, For Real This Time She Says

That’s the word from Matt Connelly’s Republican agit-prop website Campfire Colorado–more than a week after GOP gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s originally scheduled announcement of her pick for lieutenant governor last Thursday crashed and burned, with apparent first choice Las Animas County Commissioner Felix Lopez catching a case of much too publicly cold feet, another trademark Heidi Ganahl do-over is allegedly in the offing for Monday:
COLORADO STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy