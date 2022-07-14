What's happening at the Crawford County Fair: Schedule of events
The Crawford County Fair runs July 18-23 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 610 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. Admission, $7, includes midway rides.
Monday
Wyandot Tractor Day
7 to 9:30 a.m.: Entries to be brought in for baked goods
8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens. All 4-H and FFA exhibits to be in place
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open
9 a.m.: Junior Fair poultry show, followed by open poultry show
9 a.m.: Swine showmanship. Jackpot show half-hour after showmanship; carcass show immediately following jackpot show
9 a.m.: First flower show judging
9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena
10 a.m.: Baked goods judging, closed
1 p.m.: 4-H Booth Judging
1 p.m.: 4-H Style Show, Youth Building
3 to 5 p.m.: Royalty contest, Youth Building
5:30 p.m.: Baked goods auction, Fine Arts Building
6 p.m.: Junior Fair breeding sheep show, followed by showmanship and market lamb show
7 p.m.: Calf, chicken and sheep scramble, grandstand
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens
8 a.m.: Beef cattle judging, show arena. Followed by Angus show
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open
9 a.m.: Junior Fair rabbit show
9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena
11 a.m.: Junior Fair dairy feeder showmanship, followed by dairy feeder show and Holstein steer show
1 p.m.: Art for Kids – bring in something made of Popsicle sticks or clothes pins, Fine Arts Building
6:30 p.m.: Junior Fair beef showmanship, followed by beef feeder show, beef breeding show and steer show
7 p.m.: DJ at the gazebo (beer garden)
7:30 p.m.: Fair Jam Christian concert, grandstand. Tickets $10 or Artist Circle, $15.
Time TBA: Wine judging, Fine Arts Building
Wednesday
North Central Electric Cooperative Day
8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open
9 a.m.: 4-H communications contest
9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena
10 a.m.: Alpaca show
1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in something made of marshmallows, Fine Arts Building
2 p.m.: Free throw contest
3 p.m.: Versatility, horse arena
4 p.m.: Junior Fair goat show, arena
4:30 p.m.: 4-H Cloverbud sharing and graduation, youth building
5:30 p.m.: Harness racing, pari-mutuels, grandstand
7 to 10 p.m.: Premium Blend, gazebo (beer garden)
9 p.m. 4-H free style reining, horse arena
Thursday
Veterans and Senior Citizens Day, all vets and seniors pay $4 at the gate
McGuire’s Wholesale Day
Time TBA: Hypnotist at the gazebo, three shows
8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens
8 a.m.: Sheep show judging, open class
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open
9 a.m.: 4-H horse show, horse arena
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Senior citizen event, Youth Building
10 a.m.: Junior Fair dairy show, followed by District 9
10 a.m.: Junior Fair egg toss, infield
Noon: Second flower show
1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in something made entirely of recycled goods, Arts and Crafts Building
3 p.m.: Barn games
5 to 7 p.m.: Ham and bean supper for veterans, Youth Building
5:30 p.m.: Harness racing, pari-mutuels, grandstand
6 p.m.: Junior market hog show
7 to 10 p.m.: Kickin’ Grass, gazebo (beer garden)
Friday, July 22
Burkhart Farm Center Day
Time TBA: Mr. Puppet, three shows
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Senior Fair office open
8 a.m.: Junior Fair office opens
9 a.m.: Favorite foods contest, Youth Building
10 a.m.: “Back to the Farm” sale for dairy and beef feeder
Noon: Livestock judging contest, arena
1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in “real” mud pies and list of ingredients, Fine Arts Building
1 p.m.: Horse fun show, horse arena
3 p.m.: Junior Fair Barnyard Boogie, arena (free and open to all)
5 p.m.: Antique tractor parade, grandstand
5 p.m.: Showman of Showmen contest, arena
7 p.m.: State sanctioned truck/tractor pull, grandstand. $5 admission, or $10 pits
7 to 10 p.m.: Red Ball Jets, gazebo (beer garden)
Saturday, July 23
Knecht’s Recycling Day
Time TBA: Mr. Puppet, three shows
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Senior Fair office open
8 a.m.: Junior Fair office opens
9 a.m.: Junior Fair livestock sale, show arena
11 a.m.: Pedal tractor pull, by antique museum
2 to 6 p.m.: Election of fair board directors, Youth Building
4 to 6 p.m.: Last pick up time for Junior Fair vouchers
7 p.m.: Demo Derby Twisted Metal, grandstand. $5 admission, or $10 pits
7 to 10 p.m.: Vinyl Arcade, gazebo (beer garden)
Sunday, July 24
7 a.m. Livestock released; all 4-H and FFA exhibits released
8 a.m. to noon: Senior Fair office open, last time to pick up Senior Fair premiums. Merchants buildings open for removal of exhibits. Exhibits released in the Fine Arts Building
Noon: All buildings close
Comments / 0