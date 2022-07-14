ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

What's happening at the Crawford County Fair: Schedule of events

By Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
The Crawford County Fair runs July 18-23 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 610 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. Admission, $7, includes midway rides.

Monday

Wyandot Tractor Day

7 to 9:30 a.m.: Entries to be brought in for baked goods

8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens. All 4-H and FFA exhibits to be in place

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open

9 a.m.: Junior Fair poultry show, followed by open poultry show

9 a.m.: Swine showmanship. Jackpot show half-hour after showmanship; carcass show immediately following jackpot show

9 a.m.: First flower show judging

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena

10 a.m.: Baked goods judging, closed

1 p.m.: 4-H Booth Judging

1 p.m.: 4-H Style Show, Youth Building

3 to 5 p.m.: Royalty contest, Youth Building

5:30 p.m.: Baked goods auction, Fine Arts Building

6 p.m.: Junior Fair breeding sheep show, followed by showmanship and market lamb show

7 p.m.: Calf, chicken and sheep scramble, grandstand

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens

8 a.m.: Beef cattle judging, show arena. Followed by Angus show

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open

9 a.m.: Junior Fair rabbit show

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena

11 a.m.: Junior Fair dairy feeder showmanship, followed by dairy feeder show and Holstein steer show

1 p.m.: Art for Kids – bring in something made of Popsicle sticks or clothes pins, Fine Arts Building

6:30 p.m.: Junior Fair beef showmanship, followed by beef feeder show, beef breeding show and steer show

7 p.m.: DJ at the gazebo (beer garden)

7:30 p.m.: Fair Jam Christian concert, grandstand. Tickets $10 or Artist Circle, $15.

Time TBA: Wine judging, Fine Arts Building

Wednesday

North Central Electric Cooperative Day

8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open

9 a.m.: 4-H communications contest

9 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show, horse arena

10 a.m.: Alpaca show

1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in something made of marshmallows, Fine Arts Building

2 p.m.: Free throw contest

3 p.m.: Versatility, horse arena

4 p.m.: Junior Fair goat show, arena

4:30 p.m.: 4-H Cloverbud sharing and graduation, youth building

5:30 p.m.: Harness racing, pari-mutuels, grandstand

7 to 10 p.m.: Premium Blend, gazebo (beer garden)

9 p.m. 4-H free style reining, horse arena

Thursday

Veterans and Senior Citizens Day, all vets and seniors pay $4 at the gate

McGuire’s Wholesale Day

Time TBA: Hypnotist at the gazebo, three shows

8 a.m.: Senior Fair office opens

8 a.m.: Sheep show judging, open class

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Junior Fair office open

9 a.m.: 4-H horse show, horse arena

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Senior citizen event, Youth Building

10 a.m.: Junior Fair dairy show, followed by District 9

10 a.m.: Junior Fair egg toss, infield

Noon: Second flower show

1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in something made entirely of recycled goods, Arts and Crafts Building

3 p.m.: Barn games

5 to 7 p.m.: Ham and bean supper for veterans, Youth Building

5:30 p.m.: Harness racing, pari-mutuels, grandstand

6 p.m.: Junior market hog show

7 to 10 p.m.: Kickin’ Grass, gazebo (beer garden)

Friday, July 22

Burkhart Farm Center Day

Time TBA: Mr. Puppet, three shows

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Senior Fair office open

8 a.m.: Junior Fair office opens

9 a.m.: Favorite foods contest, Youth Building

10 a.m.: “Back to the Farm” sale for dairy and beef feeder

Noon: Livestock judging contest, arena

1 p.m.: Art for Kids, bring in “real” mud pies and list of ingredients, Fine Arts Building

1 p.m.: Horse fun show, horse arena

3 p.m.: Junior Fair Barnyard Boogie, arena (free and open to all)

5 p.m.: Antique tractor parade, grandstand

5 p.m.: Showman of Showmen contest, arena

7 p.m.: State sanctioned truck/tractor pull, grandstand. $5 admission, or $10 pits

7 to 10 p.m.: Red Ball Jets, gazebo (beer garden)

Saturday, July 23

Knecht’s Recycling Day

Time TBA: Mr. Puppet, three shows

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Senior Fair office open

8 a.m.: Junior Fair office opens

9 a.m.: Junior Fair livestock sale, show arena

11 a.m.: Pedal tractor pull, by antique museum

2 to 6 p.m.: Election of fair board directors, Youth Building

4 to 6 p.m.: Last pick up time for Junior Fair vouchers

7 p.m.: Demo Derby Twisted Metal, grandstand. $5 admission, or $10 pits

7 to 10 p.m.: Vinyl Arcade, gazebo (beer garden)

Sunday, July 24

7 a.m. Livestock released; all 4-H and FFA exhibits released

8 a.m. to noon: Senior Fair office open, last time to pick up Senior Fair premiums. Merchants buildings open for removal of exhibits. Exhibits released in the Fine Arts Building

Noon: All buildings close

