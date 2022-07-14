1 person killed after truck collides with train in western Iowa

WALNUT, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa.

The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards. The truck was on fire when first-responders arrived. The sheriff’s office said one person was killed.

The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail. The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred.

The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

