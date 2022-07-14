ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Police jokingly extend Heat Advisory to 2077

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teU8z_0gfUZcRr00
A beautiful Texas sunrise at a rest stop near Amarillo..

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it looks like the Texas sun really isn’t playing any games these days as the Fort Worth Police have extended the Heat Advisory until 2077.

Of course, everyone is allowed to have some fun with their jobs and while yes it is hot, no, the Heat Advisory expired on July 13 at 9 p.m. So, in case you’re still wary of the over 50-year timeline on the Heat Advisory, they’re just joking.

They jokingly tweeted, “Extended until 2077. (Actually, until July 13 at 9 p.m).”

Jokes aside, it is hot outside and you need to be aware of how it will affect you and practice heat safety. Here’s what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says about practicing heat safety, “Be sure to continue to practice heat safety! Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness, limit your time outdoors, remain hydrated, and take frequent breaks from the sun when able. Always be sure to “Look Before You Lock” and check the backseat for children!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvNp4_0gfUZcRr00
NWS Fort Worth

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CLEAR Alert Issued for Missing Forest Hill Woman

Forest Hill Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman missing for nearly a week who they believe may be in imminent danger. Police issued a CLEAR Alert for Kashima Wright who was last seen July 10 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Colonial Drive.
FOREST HILL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UPDATE: AMBER Alert for Texas teen cancelled, 12-year-old found

CORINTH, Texas — A missing Texas teen has been found in Carrollton, Texas. An AMBER Alert was issued for the 12-year-old — which is now discontinued — who authorities said was in grave danger at the time of the alert. The Corinth Police Department searched for 12-year-old...
CORINTH, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies after vehicle flips over in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in Fort Worth Thursday night. At 11:08 p.m. July 14, police responded to a report of a "major accident" at 16200 Lone Star Cir. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had flipped over. The driver...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas nurse Roxane Reza reported missing after run near White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerned family members have filed a missing persons report after Baylor NICU nursing intern Roxane Reza went for a run on July 14 and never came home. Reza's last cell phone ping was on the SoPac Trail, according to a post on Facebook. The trail runs for 5.5 miles along an unused Southern Pacific (SoPac) railbed owned by DART in East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Highs to approach 110 F as dangerous heat intensifies in the Plains

There are no signs of Mother Nature throttling back on the heat anytime soon across the interior West and High Plains. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the most sizzling conditions yet this summer season are expected to build next week, putting dozens of record highs in jeopardy as temperatures soar past the century mark.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

North Texas population reaches 8 million

DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the North Central Texas Region has hit a new milestone. According to the 2022 population estimates from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the region’s population has reached 8 million people. This comes after the region gained more than 157,000 people...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Illness#The Heat Advisory
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southbound Loop 820 Bridge to be Demolished This Weekend

An Interstate 820 bridge is set to be demolished this weekend and instead, traffic crossing over State Highway 121 will shift to a new one, City of Fort Worth officials confirmed in a press release. The old bridge is set to be demolished fully by 6 a.m. on Monday, July...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
WFAA

Multiple fire departments fight large grass fire near Godley, now 100% contained

GODLEY, Texas — Multiple fire departments fought a large grass fire that was moving north southwest of Fort Worth, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Friday. As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Texas A&M Forest Services wildfire map said the fire was estimated at 390 acres and was 100% contained. The service originally said 500 acres on Friday, but that changed after more accurate mapping.
GODLEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Arrest Man After 4-Wheeler Pursuit in East Dallas

A wanted man is in custody after being pursued by Dallas Police Friday morning while riding a four-wheeler in neighborhoods and parks around East Dallas. Dallas Police told NBC 5 that officers were trying to arrest the man when he slipped away on the all-terrain vehicle. From Texas Sky Ranger,...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DUNN, JARED ANDREW; W/M; POB: FINNIC CITY AL; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZ; OCCUPATION: MOVIE THEATER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled crash that killed 19-year-old in Irving

IRVING, Texas - A 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Irving last month, and police are working to find the other driver involved. The victim’s car crashed into a tree. Police said Joshua Reyes’ car was not speeding, but the car of the person who hit him was.
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tuesday Evening Crash Leaves Livestock Wandering Texas Highway

On Tuesday night, Heath Welch and Elizabeth Smith were driving on Chisholm Trail Parkway when they saw something they couldn't believe: A camel. "I think this might be the first time I've ever seen a camel just walking down the tollway," Welch said. "I had worked a lot of hours and I was like, 'Am I seeing what I'm really seeing?'"
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release."The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy