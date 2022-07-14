Fort Worth Police jokingly extend Heat Advisory to 2077

A beautiful Texas sunrise at a rest stop near Amarillo..

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it looks like the Texas sun really isn’t playing any games these days as the Fort Worth Police have extended the Heat Advisory until 2077.

Of course, everyone is allowed to have some fun with their jobs and while yes it is hot, no, the Heat Advisory expired on July 13 at 9 p.m. So, in case you’re still wary of the over 50-year timeline on the Heat Advisory, they’re just joking.

They jokingly tweeted, “Extended until 2077. (Actually, until July 13 at 9 p.m).”

Jokes aside, it is hot outside and you need to be aware of how it will affect you and practice heat safety. Here’s what the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says about practicing heat safety, “Be sure to continue to practice heat safety! Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness, limit your time outdoors, remain hydrated, and take frequent breaks from the sun when able. Always be sure to “Look Before You Lock” and check the backseat for children!”