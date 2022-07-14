ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Texas Original opens first medical marijuana pickup location in this East Texas city

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A company recently opened the first medical marijuana pickup location in an East Texas city.

Texas Original opened their store in Nacogdoches on July 9. The business is a licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas. It is the largest company of its kind and has 15 pickup locations across the state.

The store in Nacogdoches is open from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other Saturday.

“East Texas is an important market to us, and we want to ensure patients in Nacogdoches and its surrounding areas have multiple options to access their prescriptions,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. “Under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program, we are required to provide reasonable access to our cannabis medicine to every qualifying patient in the state, but current regulations prohibit us from storing inventory outside of our main facility in Austin. That makes reaching patients across our vast state challenging. But as the only medical cannabis provider based in Texas, this is a responsibility we take very seriously. Until regulatory burdens are lifted, we will think creatively about how to serve Texans and ensure all patients receive safe and easy access to their medicine.”

Medical marijuana can be used in Texas to treat conditions like epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders. Some East Texans can get medical marijuana prescriptions from online clinics or local doctors registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.

Texas Original also said they put in a lot of work to ensure they create great products.

“At Texas Original, we define our success by the integrity of our products. We’re committed to a rigorous cultivation, manufacturing and certification process that is redefining the gold standard of cannabis production—not just in Texas, but nationally—ensuring that each one of our customers has access to the highest quality medicine,” said Denton. “I encourage our East Texas patients to visit the new Nacogdoches pickup location to see our commitment to quality, consistency and access in action.”

Nacogdoches residents can still also use Texas Original’s delivery program. To see if you or a family member qualifies for medical cannabis, click here.

