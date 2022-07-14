ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law...

Comments / 18

Tim Maresh
2d ago

I totally agree with this law, but wonder if there are exceptions for people that might be handicapped and confined to a wheelchair that drive a handicapped accessible mini van or suv that have no way of reaching the roof.

Jim
2d ago

poor excuse not being able to reach... if you can afford to buy suv, pickup or other larger passenger vehicle you can afford an extender snow removal broom or brush... your ignorance is not an excuse to break the law...

