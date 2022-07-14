ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Tina Peters leaves state, violates bond, DA says

By Lanie Lee Cook
 2 days ago
FILE – Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. A third person has been arrested in connection…

DENVER (KDVR) — Tina Peters may face a return to law enforcement custody after she reportedly violated the conditions of her bond.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein confirmed Wednesday evening that he was seeking to revoke Peters’ bond because she left the state without permission. CPR News first reported the development.

The Mesa County elections clerk faces a number of charges in an alleged election security breach.

Earlier this week, a third arrest was made in the case. Sandra Brown, who worked for Peters, surrendered to authorities Monday on counts of suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, were indicted in March for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021. State election officials first became aware of a security breach last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.

Peters, who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false theories about the 2020 election and become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, lost her bid to become the GOP candidate for Colorado secretary of state last month. She first came to national attention when she spoke last year at a conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent election deniers in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

