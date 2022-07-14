Tina Peters leaves state, violates bond, DA says

FILE – Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. A third person has been arrested in connection… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — Tina Peters may face a return to law enforcement custody after she reportedly violated the conditions of her bond.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein confirmed Wednesday evening that he was seeking to revoke Peters’ bond because she left the state without permission. CPR News first reported the development.

The Mesa County elections clerk faces a number of charges in an alleged election security breach.

Earlier this week, a third arrest was made in the case. Sandra Brown, who worked for Peters, surrendered to authorities Monday on counts of suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, were indicted in March for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021. State election officials first became aware of a security breach last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.

Peters, who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false theories about the 2020 election and become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, lost her bid to become the GOP candidate for Colorado secretary of state last month. She first came to national attention when she spoke last year at a conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most prominent election deniers in the country.

Tina Peters investigation timeline

Peters has been in the news for months in the last year since state officials first raised concerns about an elections breach in Mesa County. Here is a timeline of FOX31’s coverage of her legal issues:

Aug. 16, 2021: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters accessed elections hard drive, will be replaced

Sept. 3, 2021: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, not seen in weeks, says she’s working remotely

Oct. 13, 2021: Judge rules Mesa County clerk Tina Peters cannot oversee November elections

Nov. 17, 2021: Cops search Mesa County clerk’s home, 3 others, in election security probe

Jan. 18, 2022: Lawsuit seeks to remove Colorado clerk accused of election fraud

Feb. 8, 2022: Mesa County clerk arrested during DA search incident

Feb. 9, 2022: Arrest warrant issued for Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters

Feb. 9, 2022: The search warrant that led to the Tina Peters incident

Feb. 10, 2022: Tina Peters turns herself in

Feb. 11, 2022: Video shows Mesa County elections clerk’s arrest

Feb. 14, 2022: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters announces run for Colorado secretary of state

March 2, 2022: Tina Peters served on her way into court

March 3, 2022: Mesa County’s Tina Peters allegedly lies to judge

March 9, 2022: Mesa County clerk arrested on conspiracy, misconduct charges

May 19, 2022: DA finds no criminal actions after looking into Tina Peters’ election fraud claims

June 28, 2022: GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post

July 13, 2022: 3rd arrest made in alleged Tina Peters’ election security breach case

The Associated Press contributed to this report.