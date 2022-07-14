ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Solar Opposites’ — The talented cast dish on season 3

By Gary Catig
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The entire third season of Solar Opposites was released recently for fans to binge. The adult animated sitcom follows a family of aliens stranded on Earth. Their main directive is to...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Man #21

After his battle with a super-intelligent gorilla in New York City, Tony Stark hops a flight back to California to get away for a bit. But it turns out that a mile-high hijacker is also on board looking to steal a briefcase full of gold bullion. After the thief escapes at 30,000 feet, Tony dons his Iron Man armor and flies after him…only to become ensnared in one of the crook’s booby traps in the remote southwestern wilderness. His armor’s flight systems now malfunctioning, Tony has to hunt down this expert survivalist who’s carrying a mint of precious metals in the middle of nowhere…and survive the experience. Is his technological prowess any match for another man’s elemental mastery of the wild? It’s Iron Man versus Nature, introducing a new villain…SWITCHBACK!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal art from the upcoming Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1! Written by Jason Aaron with art by Kev Walker and colors by Dean White, this one-shot is out on August 17th. It tells a story that will reveal the true story of Thor’s birth and the Phoenix’s role in it!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Captain Marvel’ #39 puts Carol Danvers on trial

Captain Marvel #39 starts off with one of the best opening sequences the series has had in a while, with Carol tied to a chair and finding out she’s on trial for magical crimes. The cameos are fun, but it also opens up a really interesting arc for Carol who is admittedly out of her depth with magic.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Giambrone
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Thomas Middleditch
aiptcomics

BOOM! Preview: Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1

The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and Faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES? Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Dark Horse dreams big with ‘Hotel REM’ for March 2023

Dark Horse has revealed a new graphic novel is on the way called Hotel REM. From creator Zack Keller, the all-ages fantastical graphic novel includes art by Gabriele Bagnoli, colors by Valerio Alloro, and letters by Frank Cvetkovic. It arrives in comic shops on March 15 and in bookstores on March 28th.
ARTS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4

OH…SHYRIIWOOK! HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It’s a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.) HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!) RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don’t want to miss this one!) Written by: Marc Guggenheim. Art by: David Messina, Alex...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bender#Middleditch Giambrone
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X’ Vol. 12 review

The next volume in the Reign of X series of trades focuses on a few key events from last year’s Hellfire Gala, including the announcement of the current X-Men roster that transpired during the crossover. While the entire Hellfire Gala has been collected into a single hardcover, this assortment of issues does provide some coherent table setting before the events of Planet-Size X-Men. Best of all, it gave artists in the X-office ample space to show off their fashion and design chops, celebrating mutant kind in their ascendency.
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

[FANTASIA ‘22] ‘Special Delivery’ review: Deliriously fun thriller brings the action and heart

Special Delivery is the newest crime thriller from South Korean director Dae-Min Park, making its North American premiere at Fantasia Festival this summer. This fun action thriller follows Eun Ha, an employee for a delivery service – delivering “anything” that regular carriers can’t. Her boss, Baek, runs this delivery service as a side hustle out of his junkyard business in Busan.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Above Snakes’ #1 review

Sean Lewis and Hayden Sherman join forces again to bring us a good old fashioned Western revenge tale in their new Image Comics series Above Snakes #1. The story begins in the Genesis Desert in 1866, where we are introduced to a man name Dirt. Dirt returns home from war to discover that his beloved wife Dorothea has been murdered. A black bandana is Dirt’s only clue to the person responsible for Dorothea’s death. Thirsty for vengeance, Dirt sets out on a journey across the desert to exact revenge with his only companion, a talking vulture named Speck.
COMICS
aiptcomics

BOOM! Studios details SDCC 2022 panel schedule

It’s been quite a week of SDCC publisher schedule news and today BOOM! Studios has released their full schedule. The publisher, home to imprints BOOM! Studios, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, and Archaia, will host an array of panels throughout the convention, featuring guests such as global star Keanu Reeves for the Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues panel in Hall H, along with James Tynion IV for the Slaughterverse: The World of Something is Killing the Children.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Alien Annual 2022 #1

Years before Bloodlines, Weyland-Yutani security chief, Gabriel Cruz, was a company man. His devotion to WY came first, no matter what the cost. But when the company decides to conduct a trial run experiment with a Xenomorph, will Cruz stand by and let innocent soldiers die?. Written by: Phillip Kennedy...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Is Ms. Marvel a mutant in the MCU?

If you’ve been watching Ms. Marvel on Disney+ you know the character has been changed in different ways from her comic book counterpart. Her powers are the most obvious, which are aided by a bangle and seem to be energy-based. Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. In the...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Immortal X-Men’ #4 is the issue for Emma Frost fans

Immortal X-Men continues to be one of, if not the best X-Men book (tied with Red of course) in the line right now. The character studies Gillen packs into each issue are thought-provoking odes to who they are. Last issue, we were treated to Destiny’s story in a near-perfect comic, this week, it’s Emma Frost’s turn.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 112: Brotherhood

After taking a week off, we are back to discuss Star Wars: Brotherhood by Mike Chen, one of the newest Star Wars novels to hit shelves. And with us this week is the cohost of Star Wars Beyond the Films, Mark Hurliman. The crew of Talkin’ Tauntauns is the AIPT...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

BOOM! signals the end with ‘Once & Future’ #30

BOOM! Studios has revealed beloved and critically acclaimed series Once & Future #30 will feature the epic finale for the series. From creators Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ed Dukeshire, they’ll deliver the epic conclusion this October. So what’s Once & Future #30 about?. The War...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #4

Eddie Brock has been through absolute hell. The love of his life has found another man, a dangerous cadre of criminals are after a bounty on Venom’s head, and worst of all, his only ally, the VENOM SYMBIOTE, is in critical condition, its anatomy pushed to the absolute limit. And somehow, things are about to get much, MUCH worse!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Love Accidentally’ review: Wrong number rom-com ignores its strengths

Even by romantic comedy standards, Love Accidentally keeps things simple. Alexa (Brenda Song) and Jason (Aaron O’Connell) are two co-workers vying for the same position. Coincidentally, they both get broken up with by their significant others on the same day. What could happen when Brenda mistakenly texts Jason a broken heart text?
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Duo #3

Enter the Immutables, who make Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim’s super-heroic body-sharing problems feel downright frivolous when they make their position clear—mere humans are not meant to live forever, and these godlike beings will put an end to anyone who tries!. Duo #3. Writer: Greg Pak.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy