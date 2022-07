(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln is burglarized. Lincoln Police says just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Nebraska Republican Party office for a reported burglary. Police say once on the scene, officers spoke with a Party Volunteer who had arrived to meet a locksmith. Investigators say the volunteer told officers that the building had, "obviously been disturbed." Police say an office computer was taken and security cameras were removed during the burglary.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO