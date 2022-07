Pet abandonments are at a steep incline and the Humane Society of Greater Miami is over capacity. For the past several months, the animal welfare organization has been overwhelmed with the number of pets being abandoned at their shelter. In the best of times, this would be a difficult challenge, but it is made even more daunting when there is no space left to house them. Many of the animals arrive in heart-breaking condition and need extensive medical care before being made available for adoption. The marked increase of abandoned animals along with the significant decrease in adoption numbers has forced the limited-admit facility to close their animal intake for several weeks. Leaving the community with one less resource to aid them in managing the homeless pet population.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO