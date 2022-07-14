ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Locks, OR

A three-week fight for survival: How Starvation Creek got its name

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — The Columbia River Gorge is no stranger to a major snowstorms, but one in particular was severe enough to become immortalized as the etymology for a creek and state park near Hood River. It's a story about hunger, survival and working together, and it...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Bike, play and picnic along the Luckiamute River | Grant's Getaways

FALLS CITY, Ore. — Some of the best places in Oregon are often as close as our own backyards; sometimes hiding in plain sight! We visit a nearby Oregon county blessed with stress-free fun through outdoor recreation with a play area for mountain bikes, a stunning waterfall you may have missed and a state parkland for wildlife along Polk County’s Luckiamute River.
FALLS CITY, OR
KXL

So Much to See and Do Around Portland This Weekend!

Another action packed weekend in the Northwest! There are a lot of things do, so many that you might have a hard time choosing. There’s the 2022 Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. It’s a free three-day event at the St Johns Bridge. The Paseo Festival is a free community event featuring creative artists in Portland all three days in the South Park Blocks. The Chalk Art Festival is happening both Saturday and Sunday all day in downtown Hillsboro. The US Air Guitar Championships are happening Saturday. These are the finals and the winner will represent the USA in Finland. This is at Dante’s on W. Burnside in Portland Saturday night at 8pm. Saturday and Sunday the Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Challenge is on! Cyclists will be biking the 206 mile route between the two cities. It begins at 5am Saturday in Seattle. Also this weekend is the 69th annual Sherwood Robin Hood Festival It’s free, and covers several blocks of Old Town Sherwood near Sherwood City Hall.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland fire camp aims to recruit more women firefighters

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Less than 5% of career firefighters are women, but a group of female firefighters and paramedics at Portland Metro Fire Camp are pushing to make the profession more diverse. The annual summer fire camp is organized and led entirely by professional female firefighters from multiple agencies...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

A brief reprieve from the heat this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re gearing up to get out and about for any of the handful of events that we have going on this weekend, you should be ready for a few clouds and a drop in our temperatures. It’s been a spree of mid-80s the last few days but most of the day Saturday will be in the 70s. An influence of cooler air coming in from a passing trough, leaving daytime highs below average about 5 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Portland Makes “World’s Great Places of 2022” List by Time Magazine

Time Magazine has recognized Portland, Oregon as one of the World’s Great Places of 2022, in an article published this last week. Time gives credit to Portland for the city’s commitment to planet Earth, with new infrastructure for cyclists and walkers. As Time reports, The Earl Blumenauer Bicycle...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oak Grove author, 92, to host his own celebration of life

Former pastor Stanley Baldwin has conducted many funerals, but he wants to be present for his own memorial service.As a former pastor, Stanley Baldwin conducted many funerals. And then he noticed that memorial services and celebrations of life began to replace funerals. "Now that I am 92 years old, I am mindful of my own departure even though it is not imminent. But if I am to eventually have a celebration of my life, I'd prefer to be present," the Oak Grove resident said. That is why Baldwin is hosting his own celebration of life as part of his latest...
OAK GROVE, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland's homeless camp sweeps undermine the efforts of people seeking permanent housing.

Becky Lange had spent months building and maintaining the community vegetable garden at NE Dekum and 33rd Ave. Neighbors had donated planting containers and vegetable starts at the beginning of spring, and the late-June heatwave meant the garden was finally producing enough bounty to share. That’s why, on June 27, Lange held back tears as she surveyed the garden plot. Plants lay uprooted and wilting in the hot afternoon sun in a garden bed dimpled with hastily dug holes. The soil held imprints of now-missing stepping stones that had allowed Becky to reach her fledgling plants with a watering can. Nearby, shards of shattered glass from her homemade greenhouse lay scattered on the ground.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

It's Not Your Imagination—This Is a Tough Year for Oregon Summer Fruit

The strawberries were the tell. Normally, Oregon strawberries are summer’s first calling card, petite, wine-red Hoods and candy-colored Albions heralding the long-awaited return of the sun. This year, what made it to markets was—in many cases—a flavorless, water-logged shadow of one of the state’s most celebrated berries, courtesy of...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KOIN 6 News

1 dead in North Portland shooting, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland Saturday afternoon left one man dead and one person detained. The gunfire erupted early Saturday afternoon at a house in the 3500 block of North Commercial near Fremont, police said. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon

Cities where houses sell fastest near Portland, Oregon. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Flight from Portland to New Jersey makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WLUK) — A flight from the Portland International Airport to Newark, New Jersey had to make an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before...
PORTLAND, OR

