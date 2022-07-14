A three-week fight for survival: How Starvation Creek got its name

Another action packed weekend in the Northwest! There are a lot of things do, so many that you might have a hard time choosing. There’s the 2022 Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. It’s a free three-day event at the St Johns Bridge. The Paseo Festival is a free community event featuring creative artists in Portland all three days in the South Park Blocks. The Chalk Art Festival is happening both Saturday and Sunday all day in downtown Hillsboro. The US Air Guitar Championships are happening Saturday. These are the finals and the winner will represent the USA in Finland. This is at Dante’s on W. Burnside in Portland Saturday night at 8pm. Saturday and Sunday the Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Challenge is on! Cyclists will be biking the 206 mile route between the two cities. It begins at 5am Saturday in Seattle. Also this weekend is the 69th annual Sherwood Robin Hood Festival It’s free, and covers several blocks of Old Town Sherwood near Sherwood City Hall.

