Cigarettes laced with angel dust send Staten Island seller, 30, to unheavenly place upstate

By Frank Donnelly
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The cigarettes a West Brighton man sold to an undercover cop were laced with angel dust, said prosecutors. And that means Anthony Mahoney is taking a trip upstate. Mahoney, 30, has been sentenced to two years behind bars stemming from his arrest on May...

Comments / 7

Theodora Crawford
2d ago

People we the people.Must do better are we so desperate we do anything sale something that could of kill him or they kill someone Buying that smoke from him that officer could have died somebody or killed him self you got to have some nerve and no morals to say in a courtroom . regards for that human being or his life I was only thinki when you look and listen to it that's what he was saying. this is getting outrageous that life has become so pennyless to people that they would take someone else's life wit

Reply
2
 

Crime & Safety
