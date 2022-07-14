ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

4 charged with assaulting officer at North Carolina jail

By Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
File Photo of Wake County Detention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday.

Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office reports Ward and Marshall were in temporary custody when the attack happened, pending transfer to the Granville Correctional Facility.

AT about 11 p.m. Monday the four inmates attacked the detention officer while the officer was sitting at the officer’s station, according to authorities.

Officials believe Ward and Marshall initiated the attack, and that Williams and Scarboro helped them.

According to reports, other detention officers arrived within a few minutes of the assault to take the inmates into custody.

The detention officer the inmates attacked had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to a press release.

The officer was later treated and released.

Comments / 14

Willis Norton
2d ago

only thing this done was add more time,punishment and all other FUTURE issues to their time served.. one thing about officers ,eventhough their guarding you. THERES STILL SOMEONE U CAN REPORT ISSUES TO AND IF THEY DIDNT THEN THEYLL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR ALL ACTIONS. Anyways glad the officer is ok and far as the inmates involved, I wish them well ..

Reply
2
AP_000208.9396dfce486d45c8b5168f45990d7bdb.1527
2d ago

These Officers need to realize that these inmates want to be respected just like you do. That Officer caused his own self to get beat up, I have worked at a jail and a prison, you respect them the inmates will respect you. This offer wrote a check his mouth couldn’t cash! This was a lesson for every detention officer who works at that Jail! Leave those inmates alone!

Reply(3)
3
