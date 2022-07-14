ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, speaks with Morning Joe about how...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Punk Band Blasts ‘Hateful’ Oath Keepers After Ex-Far-Right Spox Appears in Band T-Shirt at Jan. 6 Hearing

The punk band Descendents have made clear they want nothing to do with the “hateful” Oath Keepers after a former spokesman for the far-right militia appeared on national TV wearing a T-shirt for the band during his testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In a statement on Twitter, the band wrote, “We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology.” Jason Van Tatenhove, who started to work with the Oath Keepers in 2014 but has since condemned the group, raised eyebrows on social media with his choice of attire during his testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee on Tuesday. Many questioned how someone once affiliated with the far-right group could embrace a punk band known for encouraging equality and condemning racism. Van Tatenhove, after leaving the Oath Keepers, says he is now involved in art and journalism, according to The New York Times. In his testimony Tuesday, he called the Oath Keepers “dangerous” and said he’d cut ties with them when he realized the some members were Holocaust deniers.
MUSIC
rolling out

Former Oath Keeper reveals their plans to start a civil war

Sara Kamali, University of California Santa Barbara. During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new civil war.” “We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#The Oath Keepers
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy