EAT This Week: Primo’s Italian Bistro’s Carbonara

If you can peel your gaze away from the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains, you can see the South Shore (www.tahoesouth.com) evolving right before your eyes. A trend that began about ten years ago is now in full force. Lodging properties in South Lake Tahoe are being transformed from “this could be anywhere” accommodations, some originally built in the 1960s, to true Tahoe-style hospitality. These new properties offer amenities that are more in tune with the experiences that travelers expect today – local authenticity, connection and community, sustainability, the option of seclusion, convenience, value, and pet inclusivity.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO