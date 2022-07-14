ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nanoleaf launches limited edition Shapes Ultra Black Triangles to celebrate its 10th 'Nanoversary'

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Nanoleaf is celebrating its 10th anniversary by launching the new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles.
  • These are a set of limited edition smart lights with a the Smarter Kit including nine panels in total.
  • Nanoleaf is also offering 10 days of "EPIC DEALS" on its various smart lighting solutions.

While many of us are focused on what phone to use or what Android tablets are actually good, there are others who want to add a bit of flair to their homes. This is where smart lighting products like those from Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and Govee come in.

Nanoleaf is now celebrating its 10-year anniversary, as the company was formed all the way back in 2012. To celebrate its 'Nanoversary,' the company has released the all-new Ultra Black Shapes Triangles kit. These are essentially the same as the regular Triangles kit, giving you a total of nine different triangle panels to create fun and unique designs while lighting up the room.

The main difference here is right in the name. As opposed to the white trim found on the standard version of the Triangles kit, this limited edition version uses black trim across the board. In fact, the triangles themselves are black right out of the box but offer the same brightness levels as the best Nanoleaf smart lights .

The Ultra Black Shapes Triangles kit retails for $219.99 and is available directly from the Nanoleaf website. With the Smarter Kit, you'll find a total of nine panels to help create your unique layout, and if you need more, an Expansion Pack with three more panels is available for $69.99.

Nanoleaf isn't stopping there, however, as you'll be able to save some cash on the existing lineup of Nanoleaf smart lights. This is being dubbed "10 days of EPIC DEALS" to celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary. Some highlights of this sale include saving almost 60% on the Shapes Mini Triangle Smarter Kit, and 30% on the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit .

We just got the new Ultra Black Shapes Triangles kit in, so we'll definitely be back to share our thoughts on this ultra-unique take on smart lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjsTf_0gfUWiHU00

Nanoleaf Limited Edition Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit | $219.99 at Nanoleaf

The Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit consists of nine triangular panels that interlock. You can create unique designs, or keep things basic while enjoying a smart lighting experience different from the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoRZl_0gfUWiHU00

Nanoleaf Shapes Smarter Kit (7-Pack)

Add a bit of flair to your walls

Nanoleaf's Shapes Smarter Kit is the one that started it all. There are a total of seven light panels in the pack, but feature white trim instead of black, and can still be controlled from the Nanoleaf app on your smartphone. Plus, these work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and more.

