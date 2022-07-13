ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sian Babish, BestReviews Staff via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best hidden gems of Prime Day?

There are countless deals for Prime Day , and many people are on the hunt for hidden gems. Otherwise known as under-the-radar finds, these products gain popularity quickly and sell out just as fast. From budget-priced appliances to TikTok-famous products, hidden gems like these are proving to be the most coveted items of Prime Day.

Some of the top hidden gems we’ve uncovered so far include Nespresso machines , Roombas and premium beauty products . And based on our most recent research, we’re finding that trendy gym accessories and hydroponic gardens are emerging as popular picks as well.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with prices this low — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these hidden gem Prime Day deals roundup by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending hidden gems from Fitbit and Echo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuhbG_0gfUWWde00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 : 34% off

Keep track of fitness metrics to keep an eye on your overall health. This Samsung smartwatch includes an ECG monitor, fitness, running and sleep tracking. It even comes with GPS Fall Detection for more adventurous fitness fanatics. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEazP_0gfUWWde00

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Navihawk Diver Watch : 30% off

The sporty Citizen Eco-Drive watch is a versatile design that lends itself to everyday wear. It has a rugged design with a stainless steel strap and watch case, and water resistance up to 200 meters. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zS7qd_0gfUWWde00

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker : 22% off

Take the hard work out of hard-boiled eggs with this two-tier rapid egg cooker. No matter how you like your eggs, whether hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached or scrambled, this essential appliance has you covered. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGmfe_0gfUWWde00

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service : $98.99 off

If you ever wondered about your ancestry, now is the time to invest in this genetic DNA test. The testing kit is easy to use, and within a few weeks, you’ll discover more about your family history and health predispositions. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q3gm_0gfUWWde00

Amazon Echo Frames : 60% off

These glasses let you enjoy your favorite tunes anywhere with open-ear audio and built-in speakers. Their Auto-Volume automatically adjusts the music volume based on the noise level of your environment. They are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and they are lightweight and comfortable to wear all day. SHOP NOW

Photo printers, dash cams and other deals on electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0GEy_0gfUWWde00

HP Sprocket Select Instant Photo Printer : 50% off

Capture and save memories with this wireless mini printer that instantly prints 2-by-3-inch photos. The companion HP Sprocket app lets you customize images with frames, stickers and text before printing. Zink sticky-backed photo paper is included to create stickers of your photos and doodles. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gQZB_0gfUWWde00

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam : 32% off

If you’re looking for a dash cam, this discreet Rove model has a 150-degree field of view and captures footage in 2160p. The built-in Wi-Fi allows you to record and download incidents on the Rove app, and it’s activated and locked when incidents or collisions occur. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6TDB_0gfUWWde00

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Tablet : 50% off

This kids’ tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ that unlocks access to apps, games, books and other educational content. It has a user-friendly interface that kids as young as three years old can use. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCvsq_0gfUWWde00

Kasa Smart Light Switch : 35% off

The Kasa Smart Light Switch is an easy, affordable upgrade to home and office lighting setups. It doesn’t take more than a few minutes to install, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2943Hh_0gfUWWde00

Bose SoundLink Color II : 39% off

Ideal for indoor and outdoor listening, the Bose SoundLink Color II has a water-resistant design and a soft-touch silicone exterior for portability. The Bluetooth speaker delivers brilliant, true-to-life sound and offers up to eight hours of listening time on a full charge. You can also take calls with a range of up to 30 feet. SHOP NOW

Home and garden essentials from Calphalon and Greenworks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bbfu_0gfUWWde00

Calphalon Signature Hard Anodized Dutch Oven : 34% off

Lauded as a kitchen essential, this versatile Dutch oven is typically used for making soups, sauces and stews. It boasts superior heat distribution and has cool-to-touch handles so you don’t burn yourself. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJv83_0gfUWWde00

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo : 29% off

This handy combo air fryer enables you to air fry, broil, roast and reheat. It’s small and compact to save counter space and comes with pre-set, customizable cooking programs for your convenience. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgNM0_0gfUWWde00

Greenworks Cordless Electric Lawn Mower : 34% off

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mower, this Greenworks model comes with a rechargeable 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of runtime. It’s lightweight and user-friendly, making it a popular investment for first-time homeowners. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usiV2_0gfUWWde00

Worx Electric Lawn Edger & Trimmer : 46% off

Instead of spending big bucks on landscaping, invest in this Worx trimmer to tidy up edges around the driveway, hardscaping or garden. The powerful motor spins at 4,700 revolutions per minute — an efficient feature that virtually slices time off garden work. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyoFj_0gfUWWde00

Ninja 1000-Watt Professional Blender : 30% off

This popular Ninja blender makes smoothies, shakes and soups, and because it crushes ice, it’s ideal for making frozen beverages. The jumbo 72-ounce jug can whip up large batches and serve several guests at once. SHOP NOW

Deals on NYX, Conair and other beauty brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvuim_0gfUWWde00

NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum : 30% off

A perennial favorite, this medium-coverage concealer is available in a wide variety of shades, so you can get a near-perfect color match. It can be used on other parts of the face and body and provides noncakey, 24-hour moisturizing coverage. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4vTO_0gfUWWde00

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer : 37% off

Add volume with the diffuser attachment or get precision styling with ease with the concentrator nozzle. This hair dryer is versatile and powerful, but compact and easy to store and carry for travel. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnI5Q_0gfUWWde00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo : 30% off

Fill in your brows with this best-selling brow powder, which comes as a duo so you can create ombre looks. The powder has a natural-looking texture and is highly pigmented, making it suitable for everyday wear. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2K2D_0gfUWWde00

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer : 30% off

Soothe and hydrate parched skin with this lightweight Peter Thomas Roth SPF facial moisturizer. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and locks in moisture for up to 72 hours, even after cleansing. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rMEu_0gfUWWde00

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen : 30% off

Maximize sun protection on your face with this water-based sunscreen, a top choice for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The formula moisturizes while it protects, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast. SHOP NOW

Toys and games from Playskool and Barbie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvvTq_0gfUWWde00

Playskool Step Start Walk n’ Ride Toy : 38% off

Kids who are ready to start walking can practice their steps with this two-in-one toy. It also has plenty of onboard activities that keep little hands busy, such as knobs, buttons, spinners, levers and rollers. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tSe9_0gfUWWde00

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center : 30% off

This interactive sports center lets toddlers learn soccer and basketball basics and even has an LED scoreboard. The play center also has buttons and shapes that produce sport-inspired sounds and phrases. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwlE5_0gfUWWde00

Disney Frozen 2 Frozen Doll Set : 47% off

Kids can play for hours with their favorite Frozen characters with this five-piece doll set. Each character in the set also comes with three outfit changes so kids can recreate their favorite parts of the movie. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWcTy_0gfUWWde00

Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy For Playstation 5 : 58% off

Play as Star-Lord, and lead the Guardians of the Galaxy through countless adventures against unruly villains. The popular game earns high marks for its thrilling challenges and classic Star-Lord humor. SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6Te3_0gfUWWde00

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Preschool Game : 38% off

This popular board game is full of puzzles and challenges to get the brain thinking. It’s ideal for preschool kids to boost their matching and language skills, so you can get their reading ability off to a good head start. SHOP NOW

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

