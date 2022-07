Genoa, Nev. — For the second evening in a row, Lake Tahoe rescuers responded to a report of someone in the water around 7 p.m. Thursday when a woman was reported missing from a pontoon boat off Marla Bay. After mustering all the rescue boats, including Tahoe-Douglas Fire’s emergency jet ski, it was learned that she was safe and sound on shore.

MINDEN, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO