WSIU Union Almanac 7.14.22

Rising mortgage rates and limited housing supply is forcing many to stay in the rental market. In the first three months of the year, the u-s apartment market set record highs for demand, occupancy and rent growth rose over 20%-- toppling previous multi-decade peaks from just one quarter earlier. Increased competition among renters means many tenants feel compelled to pay more than what landlords are asking. Meg Epstein, Founder & CEO of CA South, breaks down what to expect from the rental market and offers tips for those looking to move.
