ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSIU Union Almanac 7.14.22

wsiu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday, here is your WSIU UnionAlmanac for Thursday July 14 2022....

news.wsiu.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Social Security Checks Could Get a 10% Inflation Boost Next Year

This announcement isn’t necessarily good news for seniors. After the latest announcement of massive inflation—this time, to 9.1 percent, the highest number in forty years—there’s another new estimate of a record number for the Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA). Prior to the June number,...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Major Cities Are Experiencing Rise in Bidding Wars for Rentals

Rising mortgage rates and limited housing supply is forcing many to stay in the rental market. In the first three months of the year, the u-s apartment market set record highs for demand, occupancy and rent growth rose over 20%-- toppling previous multi-decade peaks from just one quarter earlier. Increased competition among renters means many tenants feel compelled to pay more than what landlords are asking. Meg Epstein, Founder & CEO of CA South, breaks down what to expect from the rental market and offers tips for those looking to move.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsiu Union Almanac#Wsiu Unionalmanac#The Laborers Local 773#Www Illaborers Org
thecentersquare.com

Report: Pennsylvania has a housing deficit of 98,000 units, rent-burdened population

(The Center Square) – Housing underproduction isn’t just a problem along the coasts anymore: high rents are becoming a problem across the nation. A new report from Up for Growth, a research group focused on housing shortages, notes that the United States went from underproducing 1.65 million units of housing a decade ago to underproducing almost 3.8 million units of housing by 2019.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

States With the Highest Union Participation Rates

The U.S. economy today in some ways offers the most favorable conditions workers have had in many years. The unemployment rate is as low as it has been in two decades, having bounced back from a COVID-induced spike in 2020. Simultaneously, the wave of quits and job switches now known as the Great Resignation shows that workers are on the hunt for better jobs. To recruit and retain employees in a tight labor market, employers are raising wages and offering better benefits and flexible working arrangements.
LABOR ISSUES
thecentersquare.com

Producer Price Index rises 11.3%, another worrying inflation marker

(The Center Square) – Producer prices soared by 11.3% in June over a year ago as consumers continue to struggle with skyrocketing prices for just about everything. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Producer Price Index data Thursday, which showed a 1.1% increase last month, contributing to a 11.3% increase in the past 12 months, “the largest increase since a record 11.6% jump in March 2022.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. annual consumer inflation posts largest increase since 1981

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase in more than four decades, leaving Americans to dig deeper to pay for gasoline, food, healthcare and rents, and the Federal Reserve most certain to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New York

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New York, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy