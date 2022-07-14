ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UK approved fewer new drugs than EU and US in year after Brexit transition

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCX3w_0gfUWNwL00
Packets of pills Photograph: Nathaniel Noir/Alamy

The UK approved fewer new medicines than the EU and the US in 2021, the first year after the end of the Brexit transition period, researchers at Imperial College London have found.

Their analysis shows that only 35 new drugs were approved for use in the UK by the country’s medicines regulator last year, compared with 40 approvals in the EU and 52 in the US.

Members of the academic community warned that there could be negative knock-on effects for the UK’s role in scientific research and development (R&D).

Steve Bates, chief executive of the UK’s BioIndustry Association, said the Imperial analysis was a “wake-up call” for the UK, and stressed the need for the regulator to work closely with the NHS and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which recommends whether drugs should be available on the NHS.

He said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines had been fast, and the question was “How do we make that happen in other areas?”

All novel medicines in the UK have to be vetted and approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) since the start of 2021, when the country left the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU drugs regulator, on the back of the Brexit vote.

The EMA moved from London to Amsterdam in March 2019, closing its office in Canary Wharf, east London, where 900 people were employed. This means pharmaceutical companies have to spend more money and face extra paperwork to get new medicines approved in the EU and UK.

James Barlow, a professor of healthcare technology and innovation management at Imperial College Business School, who co-authored the analysis, said the findings raised questions as to whether the UK would stay attractive to international drugmakers in the long run.

“Despite the fact that we have 70 million people, it’s still a small market and the EU is a much bigger market and the US even bigger. We are an increasingly minor player,” he said.

Barlow said Brexit had created another layer of bureaucracy for drugmakers seeking regulatory consent for new medicines. “It’s more difficult, more time-consuming and more expensive – and for a smaller market.”

Referring to the lower number of drug approvals in the UK last year, he said it was “too early to tell if it’s a post-Brexit blip or longer trend”, but “if it’s actually a trend, it’s a trend going in the wrong direction”.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“The other concern is that R&D will shift away from the UK,” he warned. “At the moment, the UK has a very strong life sciences research sector. If drugmakers become increasingly disinterested in launching drugs in the UK, there may be a knock-on effect on their willingness to invest in R&D in the UK.”

The MHRA said: “This analysis is focused on short-term activity and only looks at regulatory authorisations of new medicines. It does not consider the work the MHRA does to support innovation in established medicines which can be life-saving for many people.

“The Covid-19 pandemic – during which we were the first regulator in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca – has shown that we are an innovative and agile regulator.”

A year ago, the UK government set out a 10-year life sciences strategy and said the MHRA would be able to “act as an independent, sovereign regulator with great agility and with a focus on getting vaccines, drugs and technologies to patients as safely and quickly as possible”.

The life sciences sector employs more than 250,000 people and generates an £80bn turnover each year in the UK.

David Watson, executive director of patient access at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said: “Since the UK’s exit from the EU, the MHRA has introduced new programmes and partnerships, which aim to deliver faster patient access to innovative treatments.

“However, companies still face considerable uncertainty about whether medicines approved by the MHRA will be made available to UK patients. We need all parts of the system to work together to ensure NHS patients can get the latest treatments.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Drugs#Uk#Eu#Imperial College London#Bioindustry Association#Nhs#Ema
BBC

Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK as a child

Sir Mo Farah was brought to the UK illegally as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant, he has revealed. The Olympic star has told the BBC he was given the name Mohamed Farah by those who flew him over from Djibouti. His real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Guardian

Peter Hollis obituary

My friend and colleague Peter Hollis, who has died aged 81, was a charismatic and revolutionary headteacher of Oaklands community school in Southampton from 1982 until 2006. Under his leadership, a school without prefects, house points, prayers, blazers and, above all, without streaming, put pupils and a faith in their capacity for autonomous learning at the centre of its mission. An understanding that pupils who had learned how to learn would have the confidence and belief in themselves to succeed in life underpinned Peter’s steadfast organisation of the school through mixed-ability groups and according to principles of equality. It took a combination of toughness and imagination to achieve this.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

358K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy