‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Sues Netflix

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago
Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

A former “Love Is Blind” contestant is suing Netflix and show producers.

Jeremy Hartwell, from season 2, is saying that “the show manufactured drama by forcing the contestants to film while they were drunk, starved, sleep-deprived and underpaid,” according to TMZ.

The outlet adds, “Jeremy says the combination of sleep deprivation, isolation, lack of food, and an excess of alcohol contributed to inhumane working conditions on the show … and says it made cast members hungry for social connections, altering their emotions and decision-making.”

According to Jeremy, the cast made $1,000 per week. But since they worked about 20 hours a day, they made about $7.14 an hour.

Would you ever be on a reality show?

MIX 107.9

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

