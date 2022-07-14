ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was spotted leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since her debut album was released. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now the singer is adding author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book, My Name is a Story
. Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved. View this post on Instagram

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

