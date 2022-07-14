ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Midtown Center Walmart building sold to Affordable Family Storage

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
The former Walmart at Midtown Center, which closed in 2016, has finally been sold.

The building, 5825 W. Hope Ave., was sold by Mid Milwaukee Improvements LLC, of Elmsford, New York, to AFS Milwaukee LLC, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, for $3.28 million, according to online real estate records posted Thursday.

The buyer is an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage. According to the company's website, Affordable Family Storage opened its first location in Council Bluffs, Iowa in 2014.

Since then, the company has expanded to 18 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The Midtown Center facility will be its second in Wisconsin. There is another location in Cudahy.

The buyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Once a popular shopping center in the city, Midtown Center has struggled to attract retailers for years, but there have been some bright spots.

In 2016, Phoenix Investors LLC, purchased the long-vacant former Lowe’s home improvement store and converted it into light industrial space.

The Roundy's division of Kroger Co. invested $2 million in 2018 to remodel the Pick 'n Save shopping center at Midtown Center.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com. Follow her @corrihess

IN THIS ARTICLE
