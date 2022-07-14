ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Resident Evil’s Endlessly Confusing Timeline, Explained

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt0ii_0gfUW0it00

You know what pairs well with summer? A giant, zombie blockbuster. That is exactly what Netflix is delivering with Resident Evil, the streaming giant’s new take on an old property.

Over the years, we’ve seen dozens of iterations of Resident Evil. There were the Milla Jovovich movies that barely followed the games, Welcome to Raccoon City, the mainline games, the spinoff titles, the anime, and the animated movies. It’s a whole complex universe. That’s what makes Netflix’s new addition way more confusing than it needs to be. Whether you’re a diehard Resident Evil fan or a newbie, we have your back. Here is exactly how this show ties into the grander universe of evil.

Is Resident Evil the Show Connected to the Resident Evil Games?

It certainly is. But there are some caveats. As showrunner Andrew Dabb told Decider, every Resident Evil game through Resident Evil: Village serves as the backstory for the Netflix adaptation.

“From that point on, I would say the games and the show diverge,” Dabb said. “Look, if something comes out in the next game that’s amazing, we will steal it, and we will put it in the show. But I don’t expect Capcom to make their decisions based off our show. They have a big, broad, awesome plan for the franchise that I don’t know all of, but I know enough of to be excited about. And they will go their own direction.”

This divide doesn’t just have to do with Capcom’s plan for the games. There is a major difference in how long it takes to make a TV show compared to a video game. “We’re producing a show every year, every 18 months. They’re producing a new game every five to six years — sometimes a little faster,” Dabb explained. “So, the timelines are just very different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbBMQ_0gfUW0it00
Photo: Netflix

Can I Get a Guide to Resident Evil‘s Timeline?

The short answer? The Resident Evil TV series covers two timelines: one in 2022 and one in 2036. It takes place after all the games, including Resident Evil: Village. This is with the exception of a single cutscene in Village, which takes place in 2037.

The longer answer? You can spend full days trying to parse through Resident Evil’s over 25 years of story. But for the purposes of brevity and to ensure no one loses their minds, we’re only going to stick to the main game titles for this explainer.

Resident Evil Zero

Confusingly, this story doesn’t start with the first Resident Evil game. It starts with Resident Evil Zero, which was released in 2002 and takes place in July of 1998. The game follows officer Rebecca Chambers and a criminal named Billy Coen as they’re forced to battle their way through an infected-filled train wreck. This happens at the start of Raccoon City’s zombie problem, so there’s a lot of people asking what the hell is going on. This is the title that better explains virologist Albert Wesker’s role in the Umbrella Corporation and reveals that Dr. James Marcus was the one who originally created the T-virus.

Resident Evil

The events of Resident Evil Zero then lead directly into the first Resident Evil. Set in July of 1998, Raccoon City Police Department’s S.T.A.R.S. team is sent to the Spencer mansion to investigate the disappearance of another team. Things quickly go wrong, forcing Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Albert Wesker, and Barry Burton to team up with each other. This is when we learn the T-virus was Umbrella’s fault. Toward the end of the game, it’s revealed that Albert Wesker has been secretly working for Umbrella all along. He seemingly dies shortly after this revelation, but you know how these stories go. It’s not going to last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37waOW_0gfUW0it00
Photo: Capcom

Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Because Resident Evil 3 has two timelines that happen on either side of Resident Evil 2, it’s best to discuss these two at the same time. Set in September of 1998 — two months after the first game — 2 picks up in a version of Raccoon City that’s been heavily infected by the T-virus. A brand new police officer, Leon S. Kennedy, meets a college student by the name of Claire Redfield, who is looking for her brother, Chris. Remember the names Leon, Claire, and Chris; they’re important. Leon and Claire are separated, leaving Leon to team up with the mysterious spy Ada Wong and Claire to team up with a little girl by the name of Sherry Birkin. Ada and Leon learn about the G-virus, which was designed to trump the T-virus. Meanwhile, Claire learns that Sherry’s father, Umbrella scientist William Birkin, impregnated his daughter by implanting an embryo in her. Right before Sherry’s mother dies, she tells Claire how to make a vaccine using the embryo in her daughter. This one ends with Ada declaring her love for Leon, Leon vowing to take down Umbrella, and Claire still looking for her brother.

Now it’s time for Nemesis, which starts 24 hours before the events of 2. Remember former Special Tactics And Rescue Service (S.T.A.R.S) agent Jill Valentine? She’s back. As she tries to escape Raccoon City, she’s stalked by a new bioweapon programmed to target S.T.A.R.S. members. After she faces the creature, known as Nemesis, she’s infected by the T-virus and helped by Carlos Oliveira, a member of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.). It’s Carlos who later tells Jill that the U.S. government plans to nuke Raccoon City. Depending on the choice the player makes, Jill will likely be betrayed by Nikolai Zinoviev, another U.B.C.S. agent. Both Jill and Carlos manage to escape right before Raccoon City is destroyed. The game ends around October of 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mhsjz_0gfUW0it00
Photo: Capcom

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica

Two months later is where CODE: Veronica takes place. Claire Redfield is back, and she’s still looking for her brother Chris. She’s captured by Umbrella and placed in a Rockfort Island prison somewhere in the Southern Ocean. Surprise, surprise — there’s an outbreak of the T-virus in these close quarters. Claire teams up with Steve Burnside, another inmate. The two repeatedly run from and battle the island’s commander, Alfred Ashford, who often switches between his personality and someone known as “Alexia.” Well, it turns out that “Alexia” was his sister who was put in cryogenic sleep after being infected by the T-Veronica virus. There’s a lot of fighting and an Antartica trip, but the game ends with Steve sacrificing himself for Claire, Claire reuniting with her brother, and Albert Wesker stealing Steve’s corpse for experimentation. Creepy.

Resident Evil 4

We’ve jumped ahead to 2004, and it’s former S.T.A.R.S. agent Leon Kennedy’s time to shine. Leon is given a mission to rescue the President’s daughter Ashley Graham from a cult. No, that’s not a joke. While in a rural village in Spain, Leon discovers that the citizens have been infected by a mind-controlling parasite known as Las Plagas. He also learns that the Iluminados cult plans on using Ashley to infect the President with this parasite. After several battles, Leon realizes that two people he though were dead are actually alive: Ada Wong and his training buddy Jack Krauser. Not only that, but both of them are working with Albert Wesker to kidnap Ashley. Ada and Albert manage to escape, but not all hope is lost. Leon manages to save Ashley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPEG7_0gfUW0it00
Photo: Capcom

Resident Evil 5

Time for another time jump. In 2009, Chris Redfield is now a member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA) along with his partner, Sheva Alomar. They’ve been tasked with going to West Africa to apprehend a black market biotech weapon before it ends up on the black market. Soon, Chris realizes that the locals have been infected with the Las Plagas parasites and that Jill Valentine has survived. There’s a battle with an octopus zombie before Albert Wesker’s evil plan comes to light. Albert wants to infect the world with the Uroboros virus, then rule over the remaining few survivors. That ends with Albert Wesker getting grenade launcher-ed to death inside a volcano. Yeah, if you couldn’t tell, Resident Evil is insane. The game ends with Chris, Sheva, and Jill escaping.

Resident Evil 6

Did you know that died-by-a-volcano Albert Wesker had a son? He did, and that man — Jake Muller — is the star of this one. In 2012, he partners with Division of Security Operations (DSO) agent and Raccoon City survivor Sherry Birkin, aka the impregnated little girl from Resident Evil 2. This entry is sort of the chaotic family reunion of the series, so we’re going to speed through the major plot points: Ada Wong was impersonated by an imposter, but returns for real to help Leon and Sherry. Chris is saved by the sacrifice of his friend Piers, which he feels very guilty about. Chris and Sherry remain in their respective organizations. Jake starts a new life in an underdeveloped country. And clones are real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnfxO_0gfUW0it00
Photo: Capcom

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Does all of that feel exhausting? Then praise Capcom for Biohazard. Set in 2017, Biohazard may be the simplest story in this franchise. Ethan Winters is a civilian who wants to find his missing wife, Mia. His search brings him to the creepiest house known to man. It’s all very Texas Chainsaw Massacre, complete with disturbing family. Eventually, Ethan learns that Mia worked with a company that turned a little girl known as Eveline into a bioweapon. Eveline has the ability to infect people’s minds and control them, which explains the horrifying family. See, she just wanted a home of her own. But since that sweet desire is super destructive, Ethan has to kill her. Ethan and possibly Mia (depending on the player’s choice) are later saved by someone who calls himself “Redfield.” The departing helicopter has the Umbrella logo.

Resident Evil Village

Three years after the events of Biohazard, Ethan, Mia, and their daughter Rosemary have been relocated to Europe to start a new life. But wouldn’t you know it, their new home is filled with vampires and werewolf-like creatures known as Lycans. Ethan learns that his daughter has been disembodied, but he can put her back together and save her if he defeats enough baddies. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t end well for Ethan. After a lot of plot twists that involve the sinister Miranda impersonating his wife, Ethan sacrifices himself to save his family. This saga concludes with Mia and Rosemary escaping with Chris Redfield. There is also a post-credits scene with a teenaged Rosemary that’s set in 2037, which is the only part of the games that takes place after the TV series, which, as a reminder, takes place in 2022 (after all the games), and 2036 (after all the games, but before this post-credits scene). And that’s it. Now you’re all caught up.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Series Is a Confusing, YA-Tinged Letdown

In 2002, the first “Resident Evil” live-action film based on the zombie horror video game dropped in theaters. Although director Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation featuring Milla Jovovich was entertaining enough to garner a sequel (and another one, and another one, and many more after that), the film barely touched the original storyline and underwhelmed gamers and critics alike. 20 years, seven live-action movies, and about 12 games later, Netflix’s “Resident Evil” series is here to disappoint jaded fans yet again.
VIDEO GAMES
thecinemaholic.com

When and Where Does Netflix’s Resident Evil Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ brings back the horror of the zombie virus and the end of the world caused by it, delivering a thrilling ride to the audience. The first season builds upon the mythology of the games and brings the story to contemporary times to expand its world. Throughout eight episodes, the season tackles a lot of events that occur over many years and in several places. The setting differs entirely from the ones previously seen in the movie franchise, which might make it a little difficult to keep track of everything. If you’re looking for something that simplifies all of it for you, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about the when and the where of ‘Resident Evil’. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milla Jovovich
Cinemablend

Resident Evil Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Of The New Netflix Series

There are few video game franchises that have been been turned into more movies and TV shows than the survival horror series Resident Evil, which has been adapted in just about every shape and form dating back to the early days of the 21st Century. The next chapter in that history kicked off in July 2022 with the debut of the long-awaited Netflix series Resident Evil, which looks to combine elements of the games with new ideas for an eight-episode zombie drama.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Yusuke's Cool Side

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Breaks Silence on Two-Second Thor: Love and Thunder 'Cameo'

We all know for a fact that Thor: Love and Thunder assembles a massive collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters (which seems to be the recurring theme for Phase Four) and if those weren't enough, Taika Waititi has added a few extra cameos to the film that, unfortunately, didn't make their way to the final cut.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#The Resident#Video Game
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 15, 2022

Something I do not believe we have ever witnessed on the Netflix Top 10 has occurred among the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. — which, actually, boasts many juicy updates to report for Friday, July 15, 2022. However, the most fascinating is that one enduringly popular title has fallen from the ranks completely, but still, technically, lives on as part of the list in the form of its new spin-off days after it unexpectedly premiered on the platform. We'll discuss this unique event further in our following breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today — but, first, let’s take about the Top 10 Moves on Netflix in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

When Will ‘The Gray Man’ Be on Netflix?

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Good news for anyone who is worried about the rising COVID rates but who is also stoked to see Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans shoot at each other: The Gray Man will be streaming on Netflix next week, after a week-long run in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Showrunner Gary Lennon Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody Award-winning showrunner, producer and writer Gary Lennon (Power Book IV: Force) has signed with M88. Lennon currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Starz’s Power spin-off Power Book IV: Force, which boasts the most-watched series premiere in the history of the premium cabler, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone. The crime drama, renewed for a second season in March, now also has the record for most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Capcom
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix, Where The Legacy Horror Video Game Refits As A Series

Resident Evil is back in a big, bold way. The iconic video game franchise and source for many Milla Jovovich-fronted films of varying quality has re-emerged on Netflix as a very smart, very cool new series with Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb in the showrunner’s seat. Based on all of the game action through Resident Evil: Village, the series puts two timelines to work, before and after the T-Virus global fail, and features many familiar characters, human and otherwise.   RESIDENT EVIL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s a bunny’s eye, staring out from the animal’s enclosure in a research facility. “Scientists...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Black Phone Home Release Date Revealed

After scaring up a few successful weekends at the box office, The Black Phone is making its way to your TV at home. Scott Derrickson's acclaimed new thriller is heading to video on-demand services much sooner than some movie fans may have expected, especially considering its positive performance at the box office. On Monday afternoon, Blumhouse announced that The Black Phone would be made available on VOD services this Friday.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy's Cillian Murphy Looks Sinister as Doctor Doom in MCU Art

Since Marvel Studios' official announcement in 2020 that they'll be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise, fans were incredibly thrilled about the idea because finally, there's a good chance that the First Family will be handled really well. Of course, a lot of you are well aware that long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, there were already several attempts to turn the property into a box office juggernaut but they just didn't click.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

With Legacies Now Over, The Vampire Diaries Creator Has Put The CW In Her Rearview Mirror With 5 New Shows In Development For Another Studio

Now that The Vampire Diaries franchise is officially done (at least for now) with the end of Legacies, creator Julie Plec is seemingly putting The CW all the way in her rearview mirror. Over the last several months, she has gradually added new shows to her repertoire, such as another vampire series in the Vampire Academy adaptation, and now she is developing a whopping five additional new shows at Universal Television, on top of other projects already in the works.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’ Showrunner Breaks Down Season 1’s Wild Ending

Ever since it was first released by Capcom in 1996, Resident Evil has been known for two things: spooky zombies and bonkers plot twists. Netflix’s latest TV adaptation delivers on both in spades. The result is a highly addicting show. How can you get bored when one version of Jade Wesker is kicking zombie butt left, right, and center and the other is uncovering a life-altering family mystery? But if you’re trying to make sense of what’s going on, good luck.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Shares Final Preview Clip

Ahead of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series releasing tomorrow, July 14th, the streaming service has released one final preview clip showing off that perhaps not every dog is good to give a pet. Given the setting, it seems like this final preview clip comes prior to the previous clip released by Netflix that focused on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) protecting his daughters.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil: Who is Albert Wesker's Japanese Friend, Ada Wong, In The Finale?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. Read at your own risk!. Netflix's Resident Evil may not be the usual way to reboot or relaunch the beloved franchise but it is surely its very own kind, a brand new way to tell the story. Still, there are some familiar names coming up. Who is the Japanese friend of Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and how will she play a part in the potential next season?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy