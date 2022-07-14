ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUSINESS BUZZ: DutchCrafters ranks on list of Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
DutchCrafters, daughter company of JMX Brands and the largest online retailer of Amish furniture and home décor, has been named to America’s Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 list by Newsweek magazine.

This announcement will be featured in the upcoming print edition of Newsweek. The America’s Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 list highlights online entities that experienced rapid growth and are trending in the market with brands that show high levels of quality, service and trust.

It reinforces DutchCrafters’ position as a top online retailer with a rapidly expanding customer base.

DutchCrafters was founded by Jim and Linse Miller in 2003 after they struggled to find quality wood furniture for their home. In 2016, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Sarasota.

Today, DutchCrafters offers the largest collection of American-made Amish furniture online, sourced directly from woodshops in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

SCORE Manasota will give entrepreneurs and small business owners the opportunity to learn from experts and get answers to their Google questions with its free Grow with Google Bootcamp series of livestreams offered monthly from August to December 2022.

The featured speaker, Pamela Starr, will cover a range of topics, including understanding Google analytics, getting discovered on Google searches and maps, and creating effective ads.

Starr is a Grow with Google professional trainer who has trained, coached and delivered keynote presentations to more than half a million professionals at thousands of events. Questions will be answered live during each session.

To register for the Grow with Google Bootcamp, go to https://manasota.score.org and click on “Take a Workshop.

