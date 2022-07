COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep into the ground may be causing a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) northeast of Columbia. Now, some geologists suggest that an initial December quake may have allowed water from the Wateree River to seep into new cracks opened by the quake, setting off additional temblors.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO