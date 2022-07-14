Woman dies after weekend crash in Monroe County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township. Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot. CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene. There’s no word yet on any motive.

