Woman dies after weekend crash in Monroe County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a car Friday evening in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash happened at around 6:08 p.m. on Shades of Death Road in Allamuchy Township, Slota said. A...
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the man who died in a crash on Interstate 81 Friday morning. According to a press release from state police, 54-year-old Ronald Spangler of Kulpmont died after his van rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-81. State police say when Spangler’s van hit the […]
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a three-alarm fire in Allentown early Saturday morning. Jessica Maes, 40, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after the fire, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP. -- Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road. The crash happened early Saturday evening. One car ended up in a cornfield, several rows deep. A second car with visible front-end damage was seen on the road near the intersection.
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Kunkletown man after, officials say, he failed to pull over for troopers. On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle for Title 75 violations. According to a police report, 27-year-old Robert Cordery failed to pull over for troopers and […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Hackettstown man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash Monday night in Washington Township. On July 11, at around 6:27 p.m., police responded to the area of 98 Naughright Road tor a reported overturned motor vehicle crash, police said. When...
UPDATE: Princess Doe identified, alleged killer charged: Cold case cracked on 40th anniversary. Authorities during a Friday morning news conference will identify Princess Doe, who was found 40 years ago to the day beaten to death in Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown Township. Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer made it...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.
CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.
There’s no word yet on any motive.
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, a woman was pronounced dead on July 13 due to injuries she received in a car crash several days prior. Investigators said Yevgnya Ronin’s vehicle collided with another vehicle on July 9 on State Route 209 in...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle has crashed into the post office in Delaware Water Gap. The crash occurred Thursday morning when officials say a woman driving on Shepard Avenue began to experience medical problems and crashed her car into the post office. While the woman wasn’t injured from the crash, she […]
Officials have ruled that the death of a Lansford man recovered from Lake Hauto on Sunday was an accidental drowning. The body of Rene Figueroa was found by divers after a two-day search. He was reported missing in the lake last Friday. On Friday, Schuylkill County Coroner David Moylan said...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A post office in Monroe County was closed on Thursday after a car crashed into it. Officials tell us a woman drove into the side of the Delaware Water Gap Post Office around 8:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital. The crash...
What was meant to be a relaxing evening for a couple cruising Lake Hopatcong on a pontoon boat, turned into a terrifying ordeal Monday when a speedboat slammed into the vessel and fled in an unusual hit-and-run boat crash. “It was like something out of a movie, it looked like...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Allentown. Two vehicles crashed head-on just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the American Parkway bridge, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. Initial reports indicated several people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Jose Perez, 45,...
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes along a stretch of Interstate 81 from Dauphin to Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The shutdown is between Exit 100: PA 443 - PINE GROVE and Exit 90: PA 72 - LEBANON starting at 8:17 a.m....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down part of Interstate 81. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms that one person was killed. The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 100, Route 443, Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72, Lebanon. The crash happened...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a motorcycle race is to blame for a June crash in Lehigh County. Whitehall Police report that two motorcycles were racing when the crash happened June 25 on MacArthur Road, right outside of the New City View Diner. Officials report one of the motorcyclists...
HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing man out of Luzerne County has been safely located. According to Harveys Lake Fire Department, a 37-year-old man named Ricky with Down Syndrome was missing from his home in the area of Peacock Lane Saturday morning. Crews began searching for Ricky just before 9:30 a.m. and ended […]
Comments / 1