Waupaca, WI

Leitner, David

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Russell Leitner, 71, of Waupaca passed away on July 12, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin under the care of ThedaCare hospice from an aggressive cancer. He was born at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 1, 1951. He attended Milwaukee Lutheran High-School and Nicolet High school in Milwaukee....

Durrant, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Mary Durrant, 88, of Ogdensburg. Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister Elizabeth Mary Durrant passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Michaels Hospital, Stevens Point. Elizabeth “Betty” was born September 2, 1933 in Fremont, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Wideman) Tews. Elizabeth...
OGDENSBURG, WI
Petit, Alan O.

Alan O. Petit, age 70 of New London, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was born in New London on January 3, 1952, in New London son of the late Orville and Helen (Knorr) Petit. Al graduated from New London High School in 1970; he then attended UW Madison and graduated with a degree in Botany. Al worked at RE&D in New London for 29 years; retiring in 2008. He was a big history buff and did civil war reenactment. He was a member of the H Company 1st U.S. Cavalry for 32 years, Company de la France – de la Marine – de la Bay, for 15 years, as well as The 7th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Line. Al was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, since 1999. He enjoyed watching birds and wildlife. Other hobbies included photography, and collecting John Wayne memorabilia.
NEW LONDON, WI
Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Real estate veteran looks back

Bob Steidl is a walking, talking historian of what has come and gone and come back again in Waupaca. This week at age 76, he celebrates 50 years of working as an area real estate agent and it all started at summer camp. In 1956, he was in the Neenah-Menasha...
WAUPACA, WI
Library to host concerts

Sturm Memorial Library in Manawa will host two upcoming concerts for children. Stuart Stotts will perform at the library at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21, while Duke Otherwise will be at the Manawa Area Veterans Freedom Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Stotts, from Madison, is a well-known singer/songwriter/educator...
MANAWA, WI

