Lakeland Electric urges customers to beware of scam

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
 2 days ago

Lakeland Electric customers have been warned not to fall for a phone call urging residents to set up an account with “Sunshine Utilities.”

In the cold call, the person on the other end told a Lakeland Electric customer to set up an account with them as they had taken over as the water utility for his area.

On receiving the suspicious call, he contacted Lakeland Electric, which posted the scam warning to its Facebook page . The warning has since gained 336 shares as the posting quickly went to and from concerned residents.

“This is a scam,” the Facebook post said bearing the hashtag #PublicServiceAnnouncement. “Don't fall for the call.”

Also: Scammers are threatening people with arrest for missing jury duty - then demanding money

More: Should I open that email? Lakeland's Hook Security offers companies cybersecurity training

The customer also shared with Lakeland Electric that the imposter appeared on the  caller ID "Utilities, Inc."

“This is a scam. Please hang up and do not provide any personal information,” the Lakeland Electric Facebook post said.

Beware: Polk County sheriff warns seniors of scams by callers needing bail money for family members

According to Cathryn Lacy, utilities marketing manager for Lakeland Electric, nationally utility scams are on the rise. In this case, the concerned customer was told his water and electricity was about to be turned off, she said.

“What we want our customers to do is to know that we are never going to call them to demand payment or threaten to turn off their power if we don’t receive payment,” Lacy said. “So those two things are big red flags.”

Concerned customers can call the non-emergency number for Lakeland Electric at 863-834-9535. There is also is a scam reporting tool on the Federal Trade Commission website and the Better Business Bureau.

An FTC scam report that alerts up to 3,000 law enforcers can be entered at reportfraud.ftc.gov or by calling: 877-382-4357.

