Lee County free chlorine flush ends

By Madelyn Werder
 2 days ago
Lee County Utilities ended the chlorine flush – a process of converting and disinfecting chlorine residual back to chloramines as a primary disinfectant, Thursday.

Anyone who uses kidney dialysis machines at home is asked to call an equipment supplier to ensure proper filtering equipment is installed. Aquatic animal owners should reach out to tropical fish stores for the best water pre-treatment option for their pet’s tank water.

There may be a slight change in taste, odor, or color, however, this is not harmful.

Although the conversion of disinfecting begins on July 21, it will take about one week for the service area to be converted from free chlorine residual to chloramines.

The conversion began July 21 and takes around a week for the services to be completed.

For those who have further questions, contact Lee County Utilities Office at 239-533-8845.

Comments / 1

