ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana rejects library logo over similarity to pride flag

By Associated Press
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay4PZ_0gfUShXb00

HELENA, Mont. — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library has rejected a proposed new logo after a member said the main feature — a prism — brought to mind the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag, something she suggested would set off a political firestorm.

Two commissioners and the state librarian are meeting again this month to suggest ideas for what to do next that they can bring to an Aug. 3 commission meeting. The commission voted 4-3 earlier this month to reject the logo after paying a company $130,000 from non-taxpayer library foundation funds to create it as part of a large library system reboot. The full contract is $292,500 and includes a rollout of the new design.

Commissioner Tammy Hall argued at a June meeting that approving the logo would set up an unnecessary political battle as the library seeks state funding from a Republican-controlled legislature next year. She suggested the logo be toned down to shades of blue, black and gray.

The rejected logo is predominately blue and features four triangles — reddish orange, yellow, green and light blue — that symbolize information being trumpeted outward.

“I think there are two things you can say today to set off a firestorm in the area of information,” Hall said. “One is rainbow and one is misinformation. Those are very political, explosive weapons.”

Addie Palin with the advertising agency Hoffman York said the “calibration of colors” was taken into consideration as they worked on the logo and that the colors are more muted “to avoid that suggestion of it being some sort of pride mark.”

Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride, said the opposition to the logo is not really a topic of discussion in the LGBTQ community, but he took offense to the premise of the concerns.

“If you’re going to have a problem with a logo and the first thing that you think is ‘Oh, it’s got bright colors and that’s a little too queer for me,’ you’re a bigot and you have issues,” Hamm said. “Don’t throw my community under the bus just because all of a sudden rainbows make you think everything’s gay.”

Before the July 5 logo vote, Hall said her vote in opposition had nothing to do with the colors, adding she was “sorry that became such a big issue,” but was because she believed the new logo should part of the state government rebranding effort that just got underway.

Library staff and some commissioners said the logo symbolizes the work they do, which includes archiving state government, history and geographic information and making it available to the public.

“I think it’s a stretch to think that this represents a pride flag,” said commission chair Kenning Arlitsch, noting the progress pride flag has 11 colors and the library logo has four.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Flag#Pride Month#Legislature#Racism#The Montana State Library#Republican
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

970
Followers
790
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy