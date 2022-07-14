ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Offers 2025 Sharpshooting Guard

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

The shooting guard is gaining plenty of interest after a strong few months on the prep circuit.

CINCINNATI — Another day, another offer from Wes Miller and the Bearcats. They stayed local with 2025 Springboro (Ohio) guard RJ Greer.

According to Rivals , Greer is unranked but has multiple Power Five offers from schools like Florida and Michigan. Greer plays in the same AAU pipeline as Rayvon Griffith (Midwest Basketball Club) and has shot into the national conversation with his play over the past few months. The sharpshooter is also getting interest from Dayton as the son of Flyers associate head coach Ricardo Greer.

Greer won't intimidate many people at first glance with a 6-foot-4, 163-pound frame—until you see him shoot the ball. His stroke is wildly efficient for a high school sophomore. He is a catch-and-shoot maven from the outside, wasting no time on his motion while mixing in the confidence to go on shooting heaters. He scored 26 points on eight threes in a contest at the MADE Hoops’ Midwest Mania in April.

It wasn't a one-game anomaly. Greer hit 45.3% of his threes as a freshman (50 of 110). How the rest of his game rounds out is hard to tell with the available film , but at the minimum, Greer can warp the gravity of a defense with a shot that should keep getting better.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

