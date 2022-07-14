UC Offers 2025 Sharpshooting Guard

The shooting guard is gaining plenty of interest after a strong few months on the prep circuit.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Another day, another offer from Wes Miller and the Bearcats. They stayed local with 2025 Springboro (Ohio) guard RJ Greer.

According to Rivals , Greer is unranked but has multiple Power Five offers from schools like Florida and Michigan. Greer plays in the same AAU pipeline as Rayvon Griffith (Midwest Basketball Club) and has shot into the national conversation with his play over the past few months. The sharpshooter is also getting interest from Dayton as the son of Flyers associate head coach Ricardo Greer.

Greer won't intimidate many people at first glance with a 6-foot-4, 163-pound frame—until you see him shoot the ball. His stroke is wildly efficient for a high school sophomore. He is a catch-and-shoot maven from the outside, wasting no time on his motion while mixing in the confidence to go on shooting heaters. He scored 26 points on eight threes in a contest at the MADE Hoops’ Midwest Mania in April.

It wasn't a one-game anomaly. Greer hit 45.3% of his threes as a freshman (50 of 110). How the rest of his game rounds out is hard to tell with the available film , but at the minimum, Greer can warp the gravity of a defense with a shot that should keep getting better.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Big 12 Introduces Commissioner Brett Yormark: 'We're Open For Business'

UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Guard Sir Mohammed

UC Football Falls Outside Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

The Athletic Ranks Ben Bryant Among Top-10 Senior QBs

Former UC Forward Erik Martin Accepts South Carolina State Head Coaching Job

Robert Saleh on Ahmad Gardner: 'the kid can do it all'

Four-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Jalen Thompson Places Cincinnati in Top-Five Schools

UC Offers Rising Three-Star Guard Dellquan Warren

Bearcats Capture Record-Breaking 10 AAC Academic Excellence Awards

Josiah Deguara: 'Opportunity for Guys' With Davante Adams Gone

Desmond Ridder Named AAC Football Scholar Athlete of the Year

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Omar White Puts UC in Top-10 Schools

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

Corey Kiner, UC Football Roster Rock Uniforms in Team Photoshoot

Three Bearcats Named to Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team

Seven Things That Need to Happen for Bearcats to Have Successful Season

Over/Under: Bearcats Win Total Set for 2022 Season

Three-Star 2023 CB Cameron Calhoun Commits to UC

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk