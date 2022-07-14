Saks OFF 5TH's latest store opens; new park planned for Yonkers' waterfront

Hi there everybody! Just a quick note that the What's Going There newsletter will be taking a break next week. The next newsletter will be issued on July 28.

We're still eagerly awaiting the official opening date of Trader Joe's in Yorktown, which Yorktown officials claim is next week while Trader Joe's officials have not given any indication as to when the store will open. We'll be posting that information as soon as we have it so stay tuned!

Speaking of long awaited openings, Saks OFF 5TH's second Westchester location opens today. The outlet store, offering luxury brand clothing, accessories and shoes at a discounted rate, is housed in the former Eastchester Lord + Taylor building.

In Scarsdale, the village and Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson have come together to get the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House back up and running. According to an article by The Journal News/lohud reporter Nancy Cutler, the village and Girl Scouts officials have sat down and worked out a way to reopen the historic meeting house, though it has been a tenuous discussion for the last few years.

The Journal News/lohud.com Yonkers reporter Diana Dombrowski has the latest on the city's plans for a new waterfront park. The city recently reached an agreement to purchase three acres of land for $13 million and officials are planning for greenspace, a new boat launch and a playground.

In the world of food, lohud food reporter Jeanne Muchnick has the scoop on two restaurants, Good Choice Kitchen in Ossining and The Quarry in Tuckahoe, that recently closed their doors.

Ready for a roadtrip? The Academy in Poughkeepsie is getting ready to open this summer. The mixed-use building has a food hall, sit-down restaurant, and event venue with more on the way including residences, a fresh produce market and a new Newburgh Flour Shop location. I got a tour prior to its "official" opening.

